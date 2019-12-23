Automated People Mover System Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024 | Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Bombardier, TPI Composites, Strukton, Ansaldo STS

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automated People Mover System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automated People Mover System value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Monorail

Duorail

Automated Guide Way Transit Or Maglev

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Airports

Urban Transit

Amusement Parks

Shopping or Commercial Center

Others

Key players profiled in the report include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Bombardier, TPI Composites, Strukton, Ansaldo STS (Hitachi), Parry People, Movers Ltd., Doppelmayr Cable Car (Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group), POMA, Chance Rides, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automated People Mover System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automated People Mover System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated People Mover System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated People Mover System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automated People Mover System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

Global Automated People Mover System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Automated People Mover System by Players

4 Automated People Mover System by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Automated People Mover System Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

11.2 Bombardier

11.3 TPI Composites

11.4 Strukton

11.5 Ansaldo STS (Hitachi)

11.6 Parry People Movers Ltd.

11.7 Doppelmayr Cable Car (Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group)

11.8 POMA

11.9 Chance Rides, Inc.

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

