Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) Market Research, Key Players, Trade Segments And Forecast To 2019 – 2025

Summary of Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) Market: Carbon capture and storage (CCS) (or carbon capture and sequestration or carbon control and sequestration) is the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and depositing it where it will not enter the atmosphere, normally an underground geological formation. The aim is to prevent the release of large quantities of CO2 into the atmosphere (from fossil fuel use in power generation and other industries). It is a potential means of mitigating the contribution of fossil fuel emissions to global warming and ocean acidification. Although CO2 has been injected into geological formations for several decades for various purposes, including enhanced oil recovery, the long term storage of CO2 is a relatively new concept.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Carbon Capture and Storage in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Carbon Capture and Storage. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of power generation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Carbon Capture and Storage will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Carbon Capture and Storage industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Carbon Capture and Storage is relatively immatures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ExxonMobil, Schlumberger, Huaneng, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Carbon Capture and Storage and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 38% market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Carbon Capture and Storage industry because of their market share and technology status of Carbon Capture and Storage.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Pre-Combustion Carbon Capture

⦿ Oxy-Combustion Carbon Capture

⦿ Post-Combustion Carbon Capture

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) market for each application, including-

⦿ Oil & Gas

⦿ Power Generation

⦿ Others

Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

