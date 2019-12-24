Fiber to the Home Market 2019-2025 | Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players

A study titled “Global Fiber to the Home Market” was launched by Adroit Market Research in November 2018. The global fiber to the home market is segmented By Speed (50-100Mbps, 101Mbps-1Gbps and More than 1Gbps), By Application (Internet TV, Internet games, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Remote education, Smart home application and Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers global fiber to the home market value for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2016 imply the historical value and 2017 is base year with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global fiber to the home market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as value chain analysis, porters five forces analysis, drivers and restraints.

The global fiber to the home (FTTH) market is expected to be valued at USD 53.1 billion by 2025 whereas, the subscriber base is expected to reach to 1.9 billion by the end of 2025. The FTTH market is rising due to growing demand of over the top (OTT) services, and development of smart city in the countries such as China and India.

In 2017, China accounted more than 50% of world’s smart city projects. The smart city needs superior infrastructure for energy management system, mobility, and healthcare; which requires higher bandwidth as huge amounts of data exchange is involved due to these reasons fiber to the market is expected to grow rapidly. Moreover, government from the countries such as France and Germany are taking initiatives to meet the vision of gigabit society which are also driving the global fiber to the home (FTTH) market. For instance, in December 2017, government of Germany announced investing 80 billion euros in fiber optics infrastructure by the end of 2025. The investment aims to fulfil its vision of gigabit society that will provide high speed internet to all the businesses and households.

Integration of VoIP with technological developments such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to drive the fiber to the home market size during the forecast period. Rising population and business are demanding connectivity platform such as WhatsApp Messenger, Skype for better communication; which requires high speed network which are driving the growth of VoIP application in the fiber to the home market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to contribute highest market value in the fiber to the home market by 2025. Strong presence of fiber to the home network in China is driving the fiber to the home market growth. For instance China is projected to have more than 80% of subscribers of fiber to the home in Asia Pacific region by 2025. Owing to its early adoption of new technologies along with developments of infrastructure, capability of delivering ultra-high speed internet services and advancements of smart city projects in the country are the major factor which are driving the fiber to the home market growth services in China.

Key players associated with are global Fiber to the home (FTTH) market are collaborating with local players to cater the respective market and to offer high speed services at compatible rates. For instance, in February 2018, Telefónica, S.A. and Orange a group in telecommunication, signed a commercial deal. The deal aims to expand their fibre to the home networks in Spain region.

Moreover, In June 2017, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. a player in networking products and telecommunication solutions, partnered with Shanghai branch of China Telecommunications Corporation. The partnership aims to deploy 10G PON optical network terminals (ONTs) which aim to provide 1Gbps speed to the end users.

