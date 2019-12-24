Recycled Construction Aggregates Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 to 2027

The Recycled Construction Aggregates Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Recycled Construction Aggregates Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Recycled Construction Aggregates Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Recycled Construction Aggregates Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Recycled Construction Aggregates Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2890

What insights readers can gather from the Recycled Construction Aggregates Market report?

A critical study of the Recycled Construction Aggregates Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4

Learn the behavior pattern of every Recycled Construction Aggregates Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Recycled Construction Aggregates landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Recycled Construction Aggregates Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Recycled Construction Aggregates Market share and why?

What strategies are the Recycled Construction Aggregates Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Recycled Construction Aggregates Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market by the end of 2029?

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2890

competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts.

Outpouring Construction & Demolition Waste Necessitate Adoption of Recycled Construction Aggregates

Rapid urbanization, and proliferation in construction and infrastructure development activities allude significant amount of waste being generated worldwide, which has been a key environment concern among industrialists. Continued emphasis on the environmental conservation has further instigated the critical need for recycling and reusing construction materials. According to the European Commission, construction and demolition waste account for nearly 25%-30% of the waste generated in the EU. Estimations from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) state that, in 2015, around 548 million tons of construction and demolition debris was generated in the US. Significant efforts are being taken by governments in countries such as the US, the Netherlands, and Germany, apropos of construction and demolition waste recycling and reuse. Introduction of new standards by the EU for recycling and reuse of construction and demolition waste in drainage, building, roads, and other construction projects, has further created growth opportunities for the recycled construction aggregates market.

Fact.MR’s study offers incisive insights on the recycled construction aggregates market. A summary of the report is available upon request.

Resurgent Growth in Residential Construction and Infrastructure Development to Uphold Demand

Recycled construction aggregates continue to witness robust demand in line with growth of the residential construction and infrastructure development projects worldwide. According to the Global Construction 2030, published by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, the worldwide construction output is likely to reach $15.5 trillion by 2030, with US, China, and India accounting 57% of the global growth.

Governments in developing countries are introducing a wide range of housing schemes and residential programs, which has created demand for cost-effective, recycled construction aggregates. Additionally, road construction activities have significantly contributed to natural resource depletion, which has necessitated adoption of recycled construction aggregates in the area.

Major highway projects are underway in many countries to provide better connectivity, creating opportunities for business. Old building and bridges are being increasingly demolished in Europe, owing to the structural deterioration beyond repairs. Hence, recycling of demolition waste is emerging as a feasible solution in new construction after demolition of old structures. EU under the Waste Framework Directive aims to recycle around 70% of construction and demolition waste by 2020.

Inadequate Development Efforts of Governments in Developing Economies to Confine Sales

Recycled construction aggregates are emerging as an effective alternative to the conventional sources, with the use of recycled construction aggregates becoming a prominent trend in developed regions. However, lack of initiatives by governments in the developing countries such as China, Africa, and India is expected to remain a longstanding challenge, hampering the growth of recycled construction aggregates market. The impact of construction and demolition waste is becoming a major issue in developing regions, in parallel to the rapid urbanization. The government interventions including policies for waste management is still in limbo in some of the developing countries. Compared to pace of urbanization in developing countries, the measures for construction and demolition waste management are sluggish. Additionally, lower affordability of recycling and reuse of construction aggregates, coupled with slower penetration of construction waste such as broken bricks and concrete, will continue to remain key challenges to growth of the recycled construction aggregates in developing economies.

For a detailed analysis on all the key market factors, request a sample.

Definition

Recycled construction aggregates are the materials that are developed by processing inorganic materials previously used in construction. Recycled construction aggregates involves removing and crushing existing aggregates into the materials of specific size and quality. Various types of recycled construction aggregates are sand & gravel, crushed stone, asphalt pavement debris, and cement concrete.

About the Report

The report on the recycled construction aggregates market provides market dynamics including trends, drivers, and challenges that are likely to influence the current market scenario and future status of the recycled construction aggregates market. The report offers in-depth analysis, key insights, historical data, and forecast on the recycled construction aggregates market.

The report also highlights competition in the market and important factors that are shaping the overall growth in the recycled construction aggregates market. Region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the recycled construction aggregates market is also included in the report to provide better understanding and outlook of the market for the forecast period.

Market Structure

The report provides details on each segment in the recycled construction aggregates market. The recycled construction aggregates market is segmented based on the type and end-use. These segments are further bifurcated into sub-segments, to offers insights on the recycled construction aggregates market.

On the basis of type, the recycled construction aggregates market is segmented into crushed stone, cement concrete, asphalt pavements debris, and sand & gravel. Based on the end-use, the recycled construction aggregates market is divided into residential, roads & bridges, and industrial.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the recycled construction aggregates market along with the in-depth analysis also provides answers to some of the important questions on the recycled construction aggregates market.

What will be the revenue share of cement concrete in the recycled construction aggregates market?

Which will be the most lucrative region in the recycled construction aggregates market?

What will be the volume share of road & bridges in terms of the end-use of recycled construction aggregates?

What factors are influencing the growth of recycled construction aggregates market?

Research Methodology

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the recycled construction aggregates market based on the extensive research methodology. The report has been developed with the help of data obtained during primary and secondary research. Interviews were conducted with the industry experts, distributors, manufacturers in the recycled construction aggregates market.

The data and information collected during secondary research was cross-checked with the valid data sources and with insights from market experts. Bottom-up and top-down approaches has been used to develop the report. Research has also been done to offer historical data, forecast, and current scenario in the recycled construction aggregates market.

Request methodology

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2890

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Deliver updated information on the current industry trends

Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions

Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas

Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis

Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire