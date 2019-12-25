5G Market Size, Rising Demand, Status with players China Mobile, Verizon Communications, AT&T, Vodafone

An extensive analysis of the 5G market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like China Mobile, Verizon Communications, AT&T, Vodafone, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Sprint Corporation, Deutsche Telekom etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1724178-global-5g-market-2

Summary

The telecom industry is at a nascent stage in 5G technology development. This disruptive technology holds a promising economic value that can lead to a ‘hyper-connected’ society, where mobile will play a significant role in people’s lives. Since 2012, many government initiatives, along with investments from telecom companies, have shaped the development of 5G. Factors such as rising demand in mobile broadband, the growing use of smartphones, and smart wearable devices, clubbed with surging demand of mobile video adoption, are expected to drive the 5G market during the forecast period.

Currently, every government is enthusiastic about getting ahead of the curve in the 5G space. The governments of Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and China have also been particularly active in pushing the rollout of 5G technology by the end of 2019. The global 5G market is expected to reach $277 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 111% during 2019-2025. Based on the types of connection, the market can be categorized as SIM cellular connections and M2M SIM cellular connections.

SIM cellular connections segment insights

By 2025, the number of 4G SIM cellular connections will dominate by accounting for 57% of the total connections, but 5G SIM cellular connection will have the highest growth rate of 146% during the forecast period. Government policies and projects, such as China’s National 863 Program, China’s 13th Five-Year Plan, Projeto 5G Brasil, Advanced Wireless Research Initiative, and ENCQOR have supported the R&D requirements and are striving for 5G commercialization by 2019. By 2025, North America is expected to dominate the market by generating 45% of the total 5G SIM cellular revenue followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

SIM M2M cellular connections segment insights

The 5G network will support promising technological innovations, including the Internet of Things (IoT), outdoor autonomous robots for the agriculture industry, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), smart utility grids, drones, and many more connected devices. The penetration M2M devices for industrial use will rise, and it is estimated that there will be around half a billion M2M connections in industries like retail, manufacturing, and energy by 2025. This will largely be driven by automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Thus, global 5G SIM M2M cellular connections are expected to expand at a CAGR of 231%. By 2025, Europe is expected to dominate the market by generating 35% of the total 5G SIM M2M cellular revenue followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

Regional segment Insights

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will hold the largest market share of 44% by 2025. Majority of the data consumption will happen through video usage. During 2017-2022, video traffic will grow from 82 EB/year to 731 EB/year at a CAGR of 55%. Media-based companies will develop strategies and business plans in order to generate revenue from this trend. Asia-Pacific will account for the highest number of 5G cellular subscribers by 2025. Though revenue growth in recent times has slowed, this region is expected to show positive commitment in terms of the rapid adoption of IoT in the near future.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1724178

Companies Covered

• China Mobile

• Verizon Communications

• AT&T

• Vodafone

• Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

• Sprint Corporation

• Deutsche Telekom

• Telefónica

• América Móvil

• China Telecommunications Corporation

Customizations available:

With the given market data, Research On Global Markets offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected], or connect with us here.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1724178-global-5g-market-2

Chapter 1. Executive summary

1.1. Market segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

1.4. Telecommunication industry evolution

1.5. Global 5G overview – 2025

1.6. Global 5G depiction landscape

Chapter 2. Global – market overview

2.1. Global market drivers

2.1.1. IOT/ M2M (industry penetration)

2.1.2. Global market drivers – IOT/ M2M (applications)

2.1.3. Enhanced mobile broadband

2.1.4. Smartphone adaptation

2.1.5. Data density

2.3. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) – SIM cellular connections

2.4. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) – SIM M2M cellular connections

2.5. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) – data consumption by SIM cellular connections

2.6. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) – data consumption by SIM M2M cellular connections

2.7. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) – data traffic by SIM cellular connections

2.8. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) – data traffic by SIM M2M cellular connections

2.9. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) – revenue (USD Bn)

2.10. Global 5G market – partnerships

2.11. Global 5G market – investment & funding

2.12. Global 5G market – 5G data speed

Chapter 3. North America – market overview

3.1. North America – market drivers

3.2. North America – government initiatives

3.3. North America market size forecasted (2019-2025)

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1724178-global-5g-market-2

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire