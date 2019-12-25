Citric Acid Market Future Prospects 2025: Market Key players Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Corporation, Delek Group

A new market study on Global Citric Acid Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for Global Citric Acid. Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargil Corporation, Tate & Lyle PLC, Pfizer Inc., Delek Group, HuangshiXinghua, Biochemical Co., Ltd, Merck KgaA, Metagenics, Kenko Corporation, S.A. CitriqueBelge N.V., etc.

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Citric Acid Market is accounted for $2.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.56billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.Some of the key factors impelling the market growth include increasing demand for the product to preserve food and growing demand for carbonated soft drinks. However, high competition for raw materials is restricting the market growth.

Citric acid is a weak pure acid that occurs naturally in citrus fruits. It is shaped commercially through the fermentation procedure and appears as a white, odourless, and crystalline residue at room temperature. It is extensively used in the food and beverage industry. Citric acid also finds submission in many different industries and products.

Based on End User, the food product segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing urban residents and changing consumer trends are causal in a large way to the demand. By Geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period, due to increasing demand of bubbly drinks in the region will further maintain the product penetration.

Some of the key players profiled in the Citric Acid Market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargil Corporation, Tate & Lyle PLC, Pfizer Inc., Delek Group, HuangshiXinghua, Biochemical Co., Ltd, Merck KgaA, Metagenics, Kenko Corporation, S.A. CitriqueBelge N.V., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG and Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Powder

Production Techniques Covered:

• Surface Fermentation

• Solid-State Fermentation

• Submerged Fermentation

Grades Covered:

• Industrial Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Food Grade

Functions Covered:

• Acidulant

• Chelating Agent

• Binding Agent

• Preservative

• Stabilizer

• Antioxidant

• Buffering Agent

• Emulsifying Agent

• Flavoring Agent

• Sequestrant

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biotechnology

• Health care

• Agriculture

• Printing

• Household Detergents and Cleaners

• Industrial

• Dairy Products

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Textile

• Food Products

• Reagents

• Animal Feed

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

• Market share analysis of the top industry players

• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

• Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3) • SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

• Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Citric Acid Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Liquid

5.3 Powder

5.3.1 Monohydrate Citric acid

5.3.2 Anhydrous Citric Acid

5.3.3 Dihydrate

5.3.4 Other Powder Forms

….Continued

