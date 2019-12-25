Colloidal Silica Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2019 – 2029

The Colloidal Silica Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The business intelligence study of the Colloidal Silica Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Colloidal Silica Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Colloidal Silica Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

What insights readers can gather from the Colloidal Silica Market report?

A critical study of the Colloidal Silica Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4

Learn the behavior pattern of every Colloidal Silica Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Colloidal Silica landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Colloidal Silica Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Colloidal Silica Market share and why?

What strategies are the Colloidal Silica Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Colloidal Silica Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Colloidal Silica Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Colloidal Silica Market by the end of 2029?

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, a leading player in colloidal silica market, Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) completed the expansion of colloidal silica in Sweden. The expansion has increased the production capacity of the surface-modified colloidal silica at the company’s Bohus site in Sweden.

In February 2019, W. R. Grace & Co. started the construction of a novel colloidal silica plant at the company’s leading manufacturing and R&D center in Worms, Germany.

In September 2018, a leading player in colloidal silica market, Evonik Industries, shared its plans to expand the company’s hydrophobic fumed silica capacities to cater to the growing demand for specialty silica varieties. The expansion aims at making 20% additional capacity for refinement hydrophilic silica available by the end of 2020.

Ecolab, Inc.

Established in 1923 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, the US, Ecolab, Inc. is a leading player in colloidal silica market, and provides products and services in the field of water, energy, and hygiene and operates in several segments, such as industrial, institutional, and energy.

Cabot Corporation

Founded in 1882 and based in Boston, MA, USA, Cabot Corporation (Cabot) is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company that primarily offers carbon black and rubber blacks.

Nissan Chemicals

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan a leading player in the colloidal silica market, Nissan Chemical Corp., engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals, and operates through segments, including Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Materials, Wholesale Business, and Others.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Established in 1882 & based in Pittsburg, USA, PPG Industries, Inc. is a chemical manufacturer that produces and sells coatings, paints, specialty materials, and optical products.

W.R. Grace & Co.

Founded in 1854 and based in Columbia, USA, W. R. Grace & Co is a producer and marketer of specialty chemicals and materials. The product offerings of the company include catalysts, fine chemicals, molecular sieves, and synthetic silica.

