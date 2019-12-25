Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2019 to 2029

The Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The business intelligence study of the Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Key Factors Driving Growth in Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market

Increasing prevalence of gonorrhea, coupled with the rising public awareness about STDs (Sexually-Transmitted Diseases), and advances in relevant diagnostic methods, are the key growth determinants of the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

Rising incidence of gonorrhea has led to the advent of new diagnostic tests, such as nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), which enable early screening to keep the infection from spreading to the upper genital tract.

Preference for NAATs over traditional cultures has grown significantly in recent years owing to their improved sensitivity and selectivity for Neisseria gonorrhoeae at rectal and oropharyngeal sites in men. Such increased availability and adoption of testing modalities is driving the demand for gonorrhea therapeutics.

Low cost of gonorrhea therapeutics continues to favor its market prospects, while stakeholders eye to capitalize on the pricing value of widely used STD drugs, such as Ceftriaxone.

Rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developed regions are highly likely to create fresh growth avenues in the form of advanced and more effective drugs, thereby escalating the attractiveness of the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

Key Challenges Faced by Stakeholders in Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market

The advent of new antibiotic-resistant strains continues to impede the prospects of the gonorrhea therapeutics market by making the currently available drugs lose their effectiveness in fighting the bacterium. The insidious nature of gonorrhea, owing to its growing success at evolving to evade the antibiotics prescribed to treat remains a significant pain-point for stakeholders.

The social stigma surrounding open discussions about STD, particularly in underdeveloped and developing countries has been hampering the true potential of the gonorrhea therapeutics market. Due to poor social acceptance of infection in line with the lack of openness and diverse communication regarding sexuality, the adoption of gonorrhea therapeutics is witnessing a restrictive growth.

Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market – Additional Insight

Paramount Emphasis on Antibiotic R&D to Favor Gains

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has become a rapidly growing global public health threat. With AMR making more than 375 million annual new cases of sexually-transmitted infections (STIs) that are stringent to treat, there has emerged a dire need to tackle this upcoming health crisis. The bacteria that causes gonorrhea is particularly prone to drug resistance, and is classed as ‘high priority’ for renewed antibiotic R&D by leading health organizations.

Turning into a global public health concern, in line with the high unmet need for gonorrhea treatment, growing prevalence of this infection has propelled organizations to collaborate and develop a novel treatment in this light. For instance, Entasis Therapeutics and the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (GARDP) had collaborated to co-develop a new drug zoliflodacin, specifically to treat drug-resistant gonorrhea, while hoping to provide a solution. Zoliflodacin is a new and first-in-class oral antibiotic that inhibits DNA synthesis in a different way than currently approved antibiotics. Zoliflodacin has been awarded fast track status by the FDA for development as oral treatment for gonorrhea infections, which is likely to translate into significant gains for the gonorrhea therapeutics market in the years to come.

Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market – Research Methodology

An authentic methodology and holistic approach lay the base of the actionable information mentioned in the report on gonorrhea therapeutics market. The Fact.MR study provides detailed information about the growth forecast of gonorrhea therapeutics market, along with an organized breakdown of the factors shaping the dynamics of the market.

Thorough primary and secondary has been employed to accumulate and present valuable insights into the projection analysis of gonorrhea therapeutics market. The report on gonorrhea therapeutics market has also passed through several validation tunnels to ensure that that insights covered in the report are exclusive and one of its kind.

