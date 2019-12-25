IoT In Retail Market is Projected to Reach 101,000.20 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.9%

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “IoT In Retail – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global IoT In Retail offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Apple, General Electric, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Rockwell Automation, Salesforce, Samsung, SAP AG, Siemens etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1794364-iot-in-retail-global-market-outlook

Summary

According to HTF, the Global IoT in Retail Market is accounted for $21, 235.98 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $101,000.20 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include demand for improved flexibility, increasing adoption of smartphones and deteriorating cost of machinery. However, need of general standards are restricting the market growth.

Internet of Things helps in linking various smart devices to ease the process and sharing of data amongst peers. There are various devices such as sensors, smartphones, and wearable’s, which gather data from the devices that can be utilized to improve customer’s experience.

Among Application, Offshore segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the rising focus to significantly reduce the in-house IT costs, allowing interior IT staffs to focus more on the core competencies. In order to get rid of the possibility of data safety threats, managed service providers are extremely investing in data security & safety.

By Geography, Asia Pacific was the leading market and is expected to grow at the considerable market share during the forecast period high savings in the IoT infrastructure. Countries such as China & India coupled with the increasing disposable income. Rising usage of smart devices followed by the initial e-commerce industry will drive the IoT in retail market in the region are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the IoT in Retail Market include Apple, General Electric, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Rockwell Automation, Salesforce, Samsung, SAP AG, Siemens, Texas Instruments Inc., Verizon and Zebra Technologies.

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Functional Areas Covered:

• Supply Chain Management

• Smart Vending Machine

• Smart Shelf & Smart Doors

• Safety & Security

• Resource Management

• Real-Time/ Streaming Analytics

• Intelligent Payment Solution

• Energy Optimization

• Digital Signage

• Advertising & Marketing

• Other Functional Areas

Solutions Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Platforms Covered:

• Application Management

• Device Management

• Network Management

Technologies Covered:

• Bluetooth Low Energy

• Connectivity Technology

• Near Field Communication

• Wi-fi

• ZigBee

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Augmented Reality Apps

• Beacon Alerts

• Customer Relationship Management

• Interactive Mirrors

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

• Remote Device Management

• Retail Workshop Management Tools

• Robot Guides

• Shopper Mapping

• Smart Shelves Embedded with Sensors

• Smart Signage

• Other Applications

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1794364

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

• Market share analysis of the top industry players

• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

• Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3) • SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

• Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

• Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1794364-iot-in-retail-global-market-outlook

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global IoT In Retail Market, By Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Managed Services

5.3 Professional Services

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1794364-iot-in-retail-global-market-outlook

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire