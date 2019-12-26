Advanced Driving Assistance System Market is Thriving Worldwide with CAGR of 18.98%

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the “Global Advanced Driving Assistance System Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

According to AMA, the Global Advanced Driving Assistance System market is expected to see growth rate of 18.98% and may see market size of USD69.12 Billion by 2024.

Definition: Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), becoming far more common in modern-day vehicles, are designed to assist a driver in the process of driving and making the experience safe, comfortable and simpler. The growth in per capita income and government safety regulations in most of the developed countries are adding to the germinations of the safety systems in the automotive sector. At present, ADAS system based on automotive Internet of Things (IoT), help drivers in avoiding on-road collisions by generating alerts on potential hazards while driving and allow the drivers to take timely control of the vehicle.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States), Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Valeo (France), Magna International Inc. (Canada), HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Ficosa Internacional SA (Spain)

Market Trend

The Growth in Sales of Electric Vehicles in Developed Nations

Rapid Development and Implementation of ADAS Technologies in European Countries and the United States

Market Drivers

Several Countries Government Regulations Pertaining to Vehicle Safety

Increase in Demand for A Safe, Efficient, and Convenient Driving Experience

Growth in Demand for Luxury Cars in both Developing and Developed Nations

Opportunities

The Advent of Autonomous Vehicles

Restraints

Lack of Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Complex & Expensive Features in Advanced Driving Assistance System

Increasing Security Threats

Challenges

Environment Constraints Pose A Challenge for ADAS

Maintaining A Balance Between Cost & Quality among Market Players

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Advanced Driving Assistance System Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Advanced Driving Assistance System segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle (Light commercial vehicle, Heavy commercial vehicle)), Component Type (Processor, Camera Unit, Sensors (Radar, Ultrasonic, LiDAR and Others), Software, Others), System Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Front Lights, Blind Spot Detection System, Park assistance, Lane Departure Warning System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Advanced Driving Assistance System Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Advanced Driving Assistance System Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Advanced Driving Assistance System Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Advanced Driving Assistance System Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Advanced Driving Assistance System

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Advanced Driving Assistance System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Advanced Driving Assistance System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Advanced Driving Assistance System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Advanced Driving Assistance System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Advanced Driving Assistance System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Advanced Driving Assistance System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Advanced Driving Assistance System market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Advanced Driving Assistance System market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Advanced Driving Assistance System market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

