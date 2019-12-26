Agriculture Genomics Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2019-2025

The “2020 Global Agriculture Genomics Market Outlook” has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Market segmentation is another crucial part of the study where the report unveils significant growth opportunities in various segments of the global Agriculture Genomics market.

The global Agriculture Genomics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Agriculture genomics is the application of genomics in agriculture to improve the productivity and sustainability in crop and livestock production. With the combination of traditional and high-throughput sequencing platforms, there has been a tremendous increase in genomic resources available, including expressed sequence tags (ESTs), BAC end sequence, genetic sequence polymorphisms, gene expression profiling, whole-genome (re)sequencing, and genome-wide association studies. Given the emergence of genomic sequencing and expansion of bioinformatic tools, we are shifting from single gene study to whole-genome analysis, which offers a broader view of how all genes work together.

This report focuses on Agriculture Genomics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level . From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification and Investigation of the Following Aspects: Agriculture Genomics Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces .

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Agriculture Genomics Market:

➳ Thermo Fisher Scientific

➳ Illumina

➳ Agilent Technologies

➳ Eurofins

➳ Zoetis

➳ LGC Limited

➳ BGI

➳ Neogen Corporation

➳ Pacific Biosciences

➳ CEN4GEN Institute

➳ NuGEN Technologies

➳ Edico Genome

➳ UD-GenoMed Limited

➳ SciGenom

Based on type/product, this report shows the business volume, income (Million USD), product value, piece of the pie and development pace of each kind, basically split into-

⇨ Cloud-Based

⇨ On-Premises

On the premise of the end users/applications, this report centers around the status and standpoint for significant applications/end users, deals volume, piece of the overall industry and development pace of Agriculture Genomics showcase for every application, including-

⇨ Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

⇨ Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

⇨ Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Agriculture Genomics Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

