Aircraft Environmental Control System Market to Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends,Growth Factors Details for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

There is significant growth in the commercial aviation industry in the past decade. The airlines in the developed, as well as developing nations, are ordering increased number of aircraft to meet the constantly rising air travel demand. Owing to the continuously growing disposable income among the population in developing and developed regions across the globe, the need for air travel is also increasing at a similar pace. The commercial air traffic is anticipated to maintain a constant growth rate over the years, despite different challenges such as rising aviation fuel costs, technical faults causing accidents and others. However, the barriers are succeeded by the increase in the number of passengers and thus, the number of aircraft across the globe.

As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global commercial aviation passenger counts in 2017 accounted for 4 Billion, and the same is expected to rise to 7.8 Billion by 2036. On a worldwide scenario, the maximum revenue generating region is anticipated to be the Asia Pacific, with an estimated passenger count of 3.5 Billion by 2036 as compared to 1.4 Billion in 2016. Attributing to the triggering passenger’s count in China, India, Indonesia, and Japan, among others. It is anticipated that about 44% of the global air passenger trip will come from China and India. By 2036, China is expected to outpace the US in terms of to, from and within China aviation passenger number.

It is expected that the total number of aviation passengers in China to climb up to 1.5 Billion as compared to 500+ Million in 2016. Similarly, India is foreseen to displace the UK to position itself as the third-largest commercial aviation zone globally, carrying ~478 Million by 2036 as compared to 141 Million in 2016. The Middle East and Africa are also expected to grow at a stronger rate, especially in the countries, namely, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. The Americas and Europe are expected to grow at a moderate pace from 2018 to 2035. The rising air travel demand by passengers has subsequently resulted in increased production of commercial aircraft, which in response have significantly contributed to the growth of the demand for aircraft ECS.

Leading Aircraft Environmental Control System Market Players:

FIMAC S.p.A

Honeywell International Inc.

Jormac Aerospace

Liebherr Group

Mecaer Aviation Group

Meggit Plc

Omni Aerospace Inc.

PBS Group, A.s.

Safran AeroSystem

Triumph Group, Inc.

