Banking Software Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Banking Software valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising need to enhance operational efficiency and productivity of the banking industry and growing acceptance of customer-centric banking are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Banking Software Market. However, concerns associated with the data security and high costs involved in shifting to new automated systems from legacy systems hamper the market growth.

Banking software is used by the banks for connecting an interbank network and to the other software. It is used by the Trading banks and Retail banks to reorganize their operations. Some years ago, the accounting and financial transactions were managed by manual process. As the number of account holders raised, the number of transactions also increased, and which created the need for computerized accounting and that is one of the major drivers of the banking software market. With the growing use of the internet, the adoption of mobile banking and online banking among the consumers is increasing, which indicates the leaning of people towards the use of smartphones and laptops to perform financial activities and that is expected to boost the market in the near future. Moreover, growing trend of patch management which is used upgrade software or manage patches are estimated to create new opportunities in the market.

The regional analysis of Banking Software is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Banking Software over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Banking Software market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Banking Software. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Banking Software over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Banking Software and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading Market players mainly include-

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Infosys Limited

Capgemini

Accenture

Deltec, Inc

Misys

Comarch

Temenos Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Core Banking Software

Multi-Channel Banking Software

BI Software

Private Wealth Management Software

By Application:

Risk Management

Information Security

Business Intelligence

Training and Consulting Solutions

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Banking Software in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

