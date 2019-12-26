Collagen casings Market are usually derived from animal hides of beef, cattle, or pig and Top Key Players Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Nitta Casings Inc., Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, and Viscofan, S.A. and Others

The Collagen Casings Market is estimated to reach US$ 2.46 Bn by 2027 from US$ 1.46 Bn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global market for collagen casings market is segmented based on the parameters such as product type, application, end use, and geography. Based on product type, the edible casing segment dominates the collagen casings market heavily and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of application, fresh sausages segment led the market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Further, based on end use, industrial food processing segment led the market with the maximum market share. Key players operating in the market are partnering with the small as well as large food manufacturers and other companies which are helping them to gain customer traction. The major companies offering collagen casings market include Crown National, Devro Plc., DEWID International Inc., FABIOS Spó?ka Akcyjna (FABIOS SA), Fibran Group, LEM Products, Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Nitta Casings Inc., Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, and Viscofan, S.A. among others. Several other companies are also offering these collagen casings for various end-uses, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004443/

Collagen is a naturally occurring fibrous protein that has some highly remarkable properties. High mechanical strength, fibrous nature, and safer for consumption have attributed to the rising popularity of these products to be used in various applications, including casings for sausages and meat-based products. On account of the exception physical characteristics of collagen, they have become an integral part of the sausage casings. Collagen casings are usually derived from animal hides of beef, cattle, or pigs. During the production and processing of sausages, they are subjected to the forces of high-speed machines, particularly during stuffing and linking processes. It is desirable to have casings with higher mechanical strengths to withstand such forces. Besides, the adhesion to the meat of these collagen casings is also high and quite uniquely collagen shrinks at the same rate as that of meat while heating where the moisture and fats melt. This property leads to superior diameter control of the sausage.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Collagen Casings market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

The need for high-speed stuffing and reliable casings with excellent consumable properties have propelled the demands for collagen casings. The collagen casings are produced in numerous variants of shape, color, and sizes. The sizes of the collagen casings peculiarly range from 13mm to as large as 110mm in diameter. Some of the generic benefits of using a collagen casing over natural casings for sausages include superior productivity of the collagen casings, lower production costs, ease of use of these casings, consistent size control, and most importantly safe for consumption. Moreover, collagen casings add to the appearance of the sausages, which is a vital criterion at the point-of-sale (PoS) for consumers. Collagen casings have garnered immense popularity and consumer acceptance in the countries where quality plays an important role. Italy, the US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan are amongst the countries that have witnessed close to double-digit growth rates in the collagen casings sector. Higher strengths, elasticity, and bacterial cleanliness provide an upper hand to the collagen casings over the natural casings counterpart and are anticipated to drive the collagen casings market at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Buy now at– https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004443/

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Collagen Casings Market Landscape Collagen Casings Market – Key Market Dynamics Collagen Casings Market – Global Market Analysis Collagen Casings Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Collagen Casings Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Collagen Casings Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Collagen Casings Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Collagen Casings Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire