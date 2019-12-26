Dental Chair Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2017-2023

Dental Chair Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global dental chair market was valued at $1,526.9 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,165.5 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Dental chair, also known as dental treatment unit, is the basic device required to deliver appropriate dental care services. These chairs are specifically designed in various ways that can provide accurate support to the patients undergoing dental treatment. Advancements in the dental chair designs has become essential, owing to increase in geriatric population, rise in cosmetic dentistry, and surge in demand of oral treatments & dental care.

Get Sample of the Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659256/sample

Several factors such as infrastructural advancements in the dental offices/set-ups and rise in emphasis on patient comfort while designing dental chairs have contributed to the growing demand for dental chairs across the globe. In addition, increase in focus on dental aesthetics has supplemented the demand for dental chairs globally. However, high costs associated with the advanced dental chairs and concerns related to the dental insurance reimbursement are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, emerging economies are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players due to advancements in the healthcare sector.

The global dental chair market is segmented based on type, product, component, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into ceiling-mounted design, mobile-independent design, and dental chair-mounted design. By product, it is bifurcated into non-powered dental chairs and powered dental chairs. Depending on component, it is divided into dental cuspidor, dental chair handpiece, and others. The applications covered in the study include surgery, examination, orthodontic applications, and others. According to end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and research & academic institutes. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players:

The major companies profiled in the report include Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.), Midmark, Craftsman Contour, XO CARE A/S, Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Danaher Corporation, PLANMECA OY, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., and Straumann. The other companies profiled in this report include 3M, Biolase, Benco Dental Supply, Dental EZ, Koninklijke Philips, Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co., ltd, Align Technology, Den-Mat, Electro Medical Systems, and Kyocera Medical.

Inquire for Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659256/buying

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental chair market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in dental chair globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Dental Chair Market By Type

5: Dental Chair Market By Product

6: Dental Chair Market By Component

7: Dental Chair Market By Application

8: Dental Chair Market By End User

9: Dental Chair Market By Region

10: Company Profiles

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire