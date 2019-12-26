Electric Ship Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – ABB, Hurtigruten, Kongsberg Maritime, PortLiner, Siemens AG and Vard Group AS

The report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

The gasoline-powered vessels presently dominate maritime transportation, the market for pure electric and hybrid ships and boats is proliferating. The marine industry is facing an increasing concern for emissions law. The marine industry is adopting the electric ship due to several benefits such as cost-effective, less noisy, less maintenance, and others, which boosting demand for the electric ship market globally. The industry has begun to understand the value of integrating a system, which anticipated to lead reduction in operation cost that also raises demand for the electric ship market.

The key factors driving the growth of the electric ship market are the increase in seaborne trade worldwide, rising maritime tourism industry, and stringent rules & regulations towards emissions. However, the high initial capital expenditure cost and inadequate charging infrastructure are the major restraints that are anticipated to hamper the growth of electric ship market. The electric ship growth has foreseen during the last three years and is expected to grow in the upcoming years that raises demand for the electric ship market.

ABB Ltd. Fjellstrand AS General Dynamics Electric Boat (General Dynamics Corporation) Hurtigruten Kongsberg Maritime MAN Energy Solutions SE Norwegian Electric Systems AS PortLiner Siemens AG Vard Group AS

The global electric ship market is segmented on the basis of type, power, range, and ship type. On the basis of type the market is segmented as battery electric ships, plug-in hybrid electric ships, and hybrid electric ships. On the basis of power the market is segmented as less than 75 Kw, 75 – 150 Kw, 151 – 745 Kw, 746 – 7560 Kw, and more than 7560 Kw. On the basis of range the market is segmented as less than 50 Km, 50 – 100 Km, 101 – 1000 Km, and more than 1000 Km. On the basis of ship type the market is segmented as cruise ships, ferries, tankers, bulk carriers, fishing vessels, destroyers, aircraft carriers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electric ship market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electric ship market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting electric ship market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the electric ship market in these regions.

