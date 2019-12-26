Electronic Design Automation Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

The global electronic design automation market accounted to US$10.31 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$28.27 Bn by 2027.

Electronic design automation software comprises of multiple tools and applications. Integrating these tools according to the customers’ demand sometimes becomes a complicated job. The complex requirements of the end-users regarding highly stable and accurate product positioning is addressed with the help of EDA. Rising complexities and cost challenges faced by the industries for implementation of expensive complex designs is key influencer driving the demand of EDA.

APAC is expected to be the dominant region in the electronic design automation market. The major reason for this is the huge electronics and semiconductor hub in China coupled with the large population density of the region. Also China accounts for the largest shipments for semiconductors across the world, the new market initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to high growth of electronic design automation market in the region.

Global Electronic Design Automation Market – Company Profiles

Agnisys Inc.

Aldec, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Labcenter Electronics Ltd.

Keysight Technologies

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Silvaco, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Zuken Inc.

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Global Electronic Design Automation Market – By Type

1.3.2 Global Electronic Design Automation Market – By Application

1.3.3 Global Electronic Design Automation Market – By Geography

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 COVERAGE

3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.3 PRIMARY RESEARCH

4. ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.3 PEST ANALYSIS

4.3.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Rest of the World (RoW) PEST Analysis

5. ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1 DRIVER

5.1.1 Growth of semiconductor industry

5.1.2 Rising Penetration of IoT, Artificial Intelligence and virtual Reality

5.2 RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 Complicated End-User Requirements

5.3 OPPORTUNITY

5.3.1 Rising demand for miniaturization of the electronic components

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.4.1 Demand for machine learning in EDA to gain significant momentum

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS

