“Food and grocery Retailing in Australia, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Australia retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Australia food & grocery industry.

The food & grocery market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% to reach A$144 billion with the growing population, expansion of retailers, and rapid growth of the online channel in this sector.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in food & grocery category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in food & grocery sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in food and grocery sector.

Scope

– Austria retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2017-2022

– Expansion, new food propositions & formats, and growing population drive growth

– Frequent visits for fresh food to drive sales at convenience stores

– Retailers focus on digital platforms to accelerate sales through the channel

– Top two retailers account for more than 40% market share, while the rest of the market is fragmented.

Companies Mentioned:

Coles

Woolworths Supermarkets

IGA

Aldi

BWS

BP Connect

Liquorland

Food Works

Cellarbrations

Bottle-O & Bottle

