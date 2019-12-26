India Online Advertising Market – A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Identifying Hidden Gems

An extensive analysis of the Online Advertising market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like Adglobal360 India Private Limited, DDB Mudra Private Limited, Grey Worldwide (India) Private Limited, Interactive Avenues Marketing Solutions Private Limited, Komli Media India Private Limited, Madison Communications Private limited etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2284068-online-advertising-market-in-india-1

Summary

Market insights:

The online advertising sector in India has been flourishing, lately, owing to the increase in the number of 4G connections and smartphones, time spent on mobile phones, and subsequent spends on digital advertising by companies operating in the automotive, food and beverages, and e-commerce industries. In India, the five types of content used in online advertising are – social media, search, display, video, and classifieds. As of 2017, majority of the online advertising activities were done through social media (~28%). The online advertising market in India is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~34.43% during the 2018-2023 period, to reach a value of INR 457.34 Bn by 2023. The proliferation of video content, transformation in payment mechanism, and voice-based interactions are expected to help in further growth of this market.

Industry-wise digital advertising segment insights:

Based on the amount spent by different market players operating in various industries in India, it is observed that all major sectors like e-commerce, telecom, consumer durables, media and entertainment, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, and retail have had similar share of investments on online advertising. This implies that the level of acceptance of the benefits of online advertising has been high across miscellaneous business sectors in India.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2284068

Key growth drivers of the market:

• Government initiatives like ‘Digital India’, has led to an increase in digital consumption across the country. Through online advertising, the e-players can promote their products on social media, and search engines, thereby converting virtual media into a marketplace.

• In India, consumers mostly prefer videos and music in the entertainment category. Consumption of digital video has increased from ~48% in 2016 to ~55% in 2017, which implies a positive impact on spending on video advertisements.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

• Issues of internet connectivity and low broadband penetration are still prevalent in India, mainly in rural areas. Also, the digital video businesses in India face problems due to the high input costs, thus hampering the growth of online advertising in the country.

• In India, digital content is mostly delivered in English, and does not appeal to a considerable section of the society, which seeks vernacular content. This acts as a deterrent to the growth of digital media as an advertising platform in comparison to TV or radio.

Companies covered:

• Adglobal360 India Private Limited

• DDB Mudra Private Limited

• Grey Worldwide (India) Private Limited

• Interactive Avenues Marketing Solutions Private Limited

• Komli Media India Private Limited

• Madison Communications Private limited

• McCann Erickson India Private Limited

• Ozone Media Solutions Private Limited

• Pinstorm Technologies Private Limited

• SVG Media Private Limited

Customizations available

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2284068-online-advertising-market-in-india-1

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. India online advertising market – definition

3.2. India advertising market – classification

Chapter 4: Online advertising market in India

4.1. Market overview

4.2. Market size and growth forecast – value-wise (2017-2023e)

4.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2284068-online-advertising-market-in-india-1

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire