Kitchen Countertop Market 2019 by Top Company Agro Granite Industries , Asian Granito India , Cambria , Cosentino , Florim Ceramiche , Laminam, LG Hausys . Thesize Surfaces (Neolith), Pokarna , Quarella

Kitchen countertop is majorly used in residential kitchens and there are wide range of material choices are available in the market. The different types of materials used for countertops are granite, solid surface, quartz, marble, laminates, ceramic slab, wood, concrete, and stainless. Others Granite is the highly adopted materials for countertops which adds elegance to the kitchen. Granite has a greater availability as compared to other countertop materials along with increased number of fabricators globally. Moreover, granite is affordable and provide luxurious look to the different types of kitchen. Owing to the aforementioned factors, granite is the dominant materials used for the design of kitchen countertops. Along with this, quartz is expected to gain traction in coming years which are considered more adaptable and better-performing substitute for granite and marble. The benefits associated with the use of quartz is easy to maintain, resistant to stain, impervious to acid & heat, and it can be custom-fabricated into any size & shape.

The major companies operating in the field of kitchen countertop market include Quarella, Cosentino S.A., Caeserstone Ltd., Laminam SpA, Pokarna Limited, Vicostone, Cambria Co., Aro Granite Industries Ltd., Asian Granito India Ltd., LG Hausys, Ltd., Neolith, Sapienstone, Florim Stone, Tile & Stone Works, and Strasser Stein among others. Various other companies operating in the market are coming up with new offerings which is helping the market for kitchen countertop to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

The burgeoning population rate in the developed countries as well as the developing regions is boosting the residential infrastructures, thereby, fueling the demand for kitchen countertop in the current market scenario. The growth of commercial infrastructures like hotels is majorly due to increasing tourism across the globe. Moreover, the developing countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East such as China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, and Saudi Arabia among others are witnessing significant growth in business from several international organizations. This has propelled the growth of construction of hotels, which invest decent revenue shares in kitchen aesthetics. Additionally, several multi-national hotel chains have found these countries to be prime regions for the development of their business, and owing to this, the hotels have constructed their own hotels building, creating a fair market space for kitchen countertops.

Countries in Asia Pacific region have significantly invested in construction industry, and are still continuing the trend which is catalyzing the infrastructure construction over the years. The increasing focus towards enhancement of new construction of commercial and residential buildings in the APAC region is driving the kitchen countertop market in the present scenario. Further, the high disposable income, and easy availability of bank loans in the region is boosting the adoption of modern interior designing materials. This factor is also rising the adoption of kitchen countertop among the Asia Pacific population. Countries especially, China, India, Singapore, and Malaysia among others are experiencing significant growth of commercial building and residential sectors in the current scenario, which is helping the kitchen countertop market to surge in the recent times. Moreover, the renovation activities of residential and hotel & restaurant interiors are also bolstering the market, and this trend is expected to continue in the years to come, which is anticipated to catalyze the market growth

