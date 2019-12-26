Lead Acid Battery Market Demand, Analysis of Key Players and Research Forecasts 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Lead Acid Battery Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Lead acid battery is a type of secondary energy storage battery where chemical energy is converted into electrical energy and vice versa. The conversion of electrical energy to chemical energy is termed as charging of a battery, while conversion of chemical energy to electrical energy is termed as discharging of a battery. Lead acid battery consists of a lead-dioxide cathode, sulfuric acid solution electrolyte, and sponge metallic lead anode. Lead acid batteries are less expensive, robust, and tolerant to overcharging. They also have low internal impedance, indefinite shelf life, and can deliver high currents.

Flooded lead acid batteries are the commonly utilized batteries. They are widely employed in the automotive sector. They have the least cost per ampere hour vis-à-vis other lead acid batteries. Flooded batteries are wet cells. AGM lead acid batteries employ an absorbed glass matt process, wherein highly porous and fine microfiber glass separators engross the electrolyte, thereby increasing the efficiency by dropping internal resistance. This, in turn, increases the capacity. AGM sealed lead acid batteries are tolerant to a wide variety of temperature. They are less expensive than gel sealed lead acid batteries. Li-ion is expanding at a rapid pace in the lead acid market; however, demand for lead acid batteries is still rising due to their low cost and high performance. The trend of using stationary batteries for power backup and deep-cycle batteries for wheeled mobility such as golf cars, wheelchairs, and scissor lifts has been rising. This is driving the lead acid battery market.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for lead acid battery at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global lead acid battery market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for lead acid batteries during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the lead acid battery market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global lead acid battery market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the lead acid battery market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global lead acid battery market by segmenting it in terms of product type and application. In terms of product type, the lead acid battery market has been classified into flooded and sealed. The sealed product type segment has been sub-segmented into AGM and gel. In terms of application type, the lead acid battery market has been segregated into automotive, motorcycles, motive power, renewable power, UPS & telecom, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for lead acid battery in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of lead acid battery for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global lead acid battery market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in thousand units. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global lead acid battery market. Key players operating in the lead acid battery market include EnerSys, EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD., JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC, and GS Yuasa Corporation. Other players include First National Battery, NorthStar, Amar Raja Batteries Ltd, HOPPECKE, Exide Technologies, HBL Power Systems Limited, C&D Technologies, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co., FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., and Trojan Battery Company.

Lead Acid Battery Market, by Product Type

Flooded

Sealed

Lead Acid Battery Market, by Application

Automotive

Motorcycles

Motive Power

Renewable Power

UPS & Telecom

Others (Wheelchairs, etc.)

Lead Acid Battery Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Takeaways

The market for sealed lead acid battery products is smaller as compared to the market for flooded lead acid battery products, due to the high demand from automotive and motorcycle application segments.

Lead acid batteries are majorly employed for starting, lighting, and ignition in automotive application. Flooded lead acid battery is more suitable due to its quick surge of energy for automotive application.

On a global scale, 80% of the lead acid batteries produced are recycled. Lead acid battery is the most recycled product.

The flooded segment is anticipated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period.

AGM sealed lead acid batteries are less expensive than gel sealed lead acid batteries. Therefore, these are gaining popularity due to their high performance in varied temperatures.

Automotive and motorcycle application segments held more than 60% share of the market in 2017. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the lead acid battery market during the forecast period.

