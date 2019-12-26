Nb IOT Chipse Market Register a Stellar Rate of Growth of CAGR of 40.8% Throughout 2018 – 2028

Tailor Made Reports (TMRR) offers a 10-year forecast for the global NB-IoT chipset market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the NB-IoT chipset market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the NB-IoT chipset market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East Africa, which influence the current nature and future status of the NB-IoT chipset market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the NB-IoT chipset market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of NB-IoT chipsets and their features. The report includes an extensive analysis of the key industry NB-IoT chipset market drivers, NB-IoT chipset market restraints, NB-IoT chipset market trends, and market structure. The NB-IoT chipset market study provides a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the NB-IoT chipset market based on the deployment type, device, and industry verticals across different regions globally.

The NB-IoT chipset market is expected to witness significantly high revenue growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing initiatives undertaken by the government for the implementation of NB-IoT networks across major countries, and an increase in the number of smart city projects. Moreover, the demand for connected devices from the end users is also boosting the implementation of NB-IoT chipsets across various countries.

The global NB-IoT chipset report starts with an overview of the NB-IoT chipset market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the NB-IoT chipset market.

On the basis of the deployment type, the NB-IoT chipset market is segmented into standalone, in-band, and guard band.

On the basis of device, the NB-IoT chipset market is segmented into smart appliances, smart meters, trackers, alarms & detectors, wearable devices, and others.

On the basis of industry vertical, the NB-IoT chipset market is segmented into agriculture, automotive & transportation, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, safety & security, infrastructure & building automation, and others.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of the market size analysis of the NB-IoT chipset market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends in the NB-IoT chipset market of different regions.

The next section in the global NB-IoT chipset market consists of a detailed analysis of the NB-IoT chipset market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of the NB-IoT chipset market to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the NB-IoT chipset market. This study discusses the key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the NB-IoT chipset market as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing the NB-IoT chipset market in each region.

The key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, & the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Czech Republic, & Rest of Eastern Europe), APEJ (China, India, ASEAN, Oceania, & the rest of APEJ), Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa, and the rest of MEA). The report on the global NB-IoT chipset market evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the NB-IoT chipset market in various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the NB-IoT chipset market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the NB-IoT chipset market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global NB-IoT chipset market is split into a number of segments. All these segments in terms of deployment type, device, industry vertical, and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the NB-IoT chipset market. This detailed information is important for the identification of the various key trends of the global NB-IoT chipset market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global NB-IoT chipset market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the NB-IoT chipset portfolio, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the NB-IoT chipset supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace.

The detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of this report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the NB-IoT chipset market. Some of the key competitors covered in the global NB-IoT chipset market report include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, ARM Holdings AG, u-Blox Holding AG, SEQUANS, Altair Semiconductor, Nordic Semiconductor, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Sierra Wireless, Huawei, Qualcomm, and u-Blox. These players are witnessed to be the Tier-1 players of the global NB-IoT chipset market.

