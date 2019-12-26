Smart Inhalers Market 2019 : Competitive Strategies and Forecasts By GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adherium Ltd., Vectura Group plc, Novartis AG, Findair Sp. z o. o., Cohero Health, Crux Product Design Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, 3M and Others

Smart Inhalers market report provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. This market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. The report provides in detail information about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. All this information, facts, and statistics lead to an actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better deciding business strategies. This Smart Inhalers market research report is framed with the most excellent and sophisticated tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global smart inhalers market expected to be US$ 1,094.26 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 8,033.21 Mn by 2027.



Market Insights

Rising Prevalence of Asthma and COPD Across the Globe

The cases of asthma and COPD has been increasing across the globe at a significant rate. During recent years, there has been a rise in the number of smokers as well as air pollution in developed as well as developing countries across the globe. As per estimates provided by the WHO, there are currently 235 million people suffering from asthma across the globe. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of adults above 18 years of age currently having asthma is approximately 19 million in the United States, accounting for almost 7.7% of the total adult population. Whereas, the number of individuals below 18 years of age suffering from asthma is 6.2 million, accounting for 8.4% of the total children population. Also, as per the WHO estimates published during December 2016, there were 383 000 deaths due to asthma in 2015.

In addition, as per the Global Burden of Disease Study report, the prevalence of around 251 million cases of COPD was recorded globally during the year 2016. It is estimated that globally, approximately 3.17 million deaths were caused due to COPD during the year 2015, accounting for almost 5% of all deaths in 2015. The prevalence of COPD has been high in developed nations during recent years. For instance, COPD is recognized as the third leading cause of death by disease in the United States. More than 11 million people have been diagnosed with COPD. Hence, the rising prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD is anticipated to fuel the growth of the smart inhalers market across the globe at an exponential rate.

Key Competitors In Market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adherium Ltd., Vectura Group plc, Novartis AG, Findair Sp. z o. o., Cohero Health, Crux Product Design Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, 3M, Amiko Digital Health Limited

Strategic Insights

There have been limited developments made in the smart inhalers market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of smart inhalers. For instance, during July, 2018 Adherium received FDA approval for its Hailie sensor, which can be used along with ProAir HFA, Ventolin HFA, and Flovent HFA asthma inhalers. Also, during August 2018, Novartis AG and Propeller Health entered into a collaboration for the development of custom add-on sensor for the Breezhaler inhaler, a device intended to be used for the treatment of COPD.

Market segmentation:

Smart Inhalers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Nebulizers and Inhalers); Disorder (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma); End User (Home-Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Reasons To Buy

