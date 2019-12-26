Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Prospects and Opportunities, 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Smart Power Distribution Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market – Overview

The Smart Power Distribution Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, report provides analysis of the smart power distribution systems market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the expansion of the smart power distribution systems market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the expansion of the market during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the expansion of the market, in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report include – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market: Taxonomy

The report segments the market based on component, application, and region. The component segment includes software, hardware, and services. The software segment is further segmented into advanced metering infrastructure, smart grid communication, smart grid distribution and management, substation automation, billing information system, and others. The hardware segment is further segmented into sensors, AMI meters, programmable logic controller (PLC), protection and control relays, and others. The services segment is further segmented into deployment and integration, consultant, and maintenance. The application segment includes industrial, commercial, and residential.

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market: Competitive Dynamics

Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Landis+Gyr AG, Itron Inc., Oracle Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Aclara Technologies LLC are some of the major players operating in the smart power distribution systems market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. Various players are rapidly introducing smart power distribution solutions that allow utilities to improve the grid infrastructure and meet the rising demands for efficient power distribution system. Moreover, various players are establishing partnerships to provide various smart grid solutions on a large scale in order to reduce power outages across the world.

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market, by Component

Software

Hardware

Service

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market, by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

