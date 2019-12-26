The global wireless connectivity market was valued at US$ 46.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 127.9 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 12.5% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global market for wireless connectivity market is anticipated to exhibit high growth in the near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth include increasing demand for smart consumer devices and the proliferation of IoT and connected devices over the network. Also, an exponential rise in the number of wireless subscribers in India and China is expected to drive the wireless connectivity market significantly. However, the huge initial investment costs for installations and implementations coupled with data and privacy concerns in some of the leading end-use application sectors such as consumer & healthcare may adversely impact the growth of the market in the coming years. Despite the factors restraining the market growth, the surge in the number of connected devices as a result of IoT integration and also the accompanying influx of vast amounts of data post the advent of big data is projected to generate substantial demand opportunities for wireless connectivity technology implementations during the forecast period.

The key companies operating in the field of wireless connectivity market that are profiled in the report include Broadcom, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Texas instruments incorporated among others.

Wireless Connectivity Market – Company Profiles

Broadcom Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Panasonic Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Market – By Technology

1.3.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Market – By End-Use

1.3.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Market – By Geography

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 COVERAGE

3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.3 PRIMARY RESEARCH

4. WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.3 PEST ANALYSIS

5. WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.1.1 Increased demand of smart consumer devices will drive the wireless connectivity market

5.1.2 Developing countries like China and India are fuelling the growth of mobile data and wireless connectivity

5.1.3 Availability of massive amount of data due to increasing proliferation of digital services powering the demand of reliable wireless connectivity solutions across the globe

5.1.4 Proliferation of IoT and connected devices driving the demand for more robust wireless connectivity solutions

5.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns

5.2.2 Lack of infrastructure, huge implementation cost and absence of technology know-how in third world countries

5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 Adoption of advanced technologies in automotive sector will offer promising opportunities for wireless connectivity market players

5.3.2 Scaling the innovative concept of Internet of Things

5.3.3 Government support and private investments in the 5G technology will complement the growth of wireless connectivity market

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.4.1 Artificial intelligence applications will lead to the increased demand of wireless technologies in various industries

5.4.2 5G deployment will complement the penetration of IoT and Artificial Intelligence and further boost the growth of wireless connectivity market

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

