2019 Automotive Parts Packaging Market | By Top Leading Players: Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group Plc, DS Smith Plc, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Deufol SE, Encase, The Nefab Group

The worldwide market for Automotive Parts Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 7160 million US$ in 2023, from 5290 million US$ in 2017.

Automotive Parts Packaging Market Report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the global market analysis (2019-2024). This 135 pages research study involves the extensive use of both primary interviews and secondary research data sources. The report consists of market share, size, CAGR, industry analysis, go to market strategy, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, key players, information on products and application, competitive insights, value chain, and macroeconomic analysis etc.

Automotive Parts Packaging is becoming growing inportant in today manufacturing environment.

In recent years, the auto parts industry has developed in the direction of modular manufacturing and integrated supply. In the face of increasingly fierce market environment, the world’s major auto companies focus on their core business or advantageous business, and have turned from traditional vertical operation, pursuing a large and complete production model to streamlining institutions and specializing in the development of complete vehicles. The production mode, invariably reduce the self-made rate of parts and components, and purchases auto parts products with comparative advantages on a global scale.

The report focuses on the Automotive Parts Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group Plc

DS Smith Plc

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

Deufol SE

Encase

The Nefab Group and more….

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Battery

Cooling System

Underbody Components

Automotive Filter

Engine Components

Lighting Components

Electrical Components

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pallets

Crates

Bulk Containers & Cases

Bags & Pouches

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Parts Packaging Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sealed Air Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Parts Packaging Type and Applications

2.1.3 Sealed Air Corporation Automotive Parts Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Mondi Group Plc

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Parts Packaging Type and Applications

2.2.3 Mondi Group Plc Automotive Parts Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 DS Smith Plc

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Parts Packaging Type and Applications

2.3.3 DS Smith Plc Automotive Parts Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sonoco Products Company

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Parts Packaging Type and Applications

2.4.3 Sonoco Products Company Automotive Parts Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Smurfit Kappa Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Parts Packaging Type and Applications

2.5.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Automotive Parts Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

…………………

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

