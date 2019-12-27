3-Hydroxypyridine Market – Global Industry To Garner Huge Investments Over The Coming Years 2019-2024



3-hydroxypyridine is pyridine derivative with hydroxyl in position 3. It is light brown powder and is widely used in pesticide, pharmaceutical and dyes and so on. And 3-hydroxypyridine is irritating to eyes, skin and respiratory system.

Scope of the Report:

3-hydroxypyridine industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world 3-hydroxypyridine industry. The main market players are Koeichem, Huahong, Chengjie, Chunfeng, Lianrun and Yanuo. The poduction of 3-hydroxypyridine will increase to 46022 Kg in 2017 from 42186 Kg in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.76%. Global 3-hydroxypyridine capacity utilization rate remained at around 79.93% in 2016.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2183679

In consumption market, the global consumption value of 3-hydroxypyridine increases with the 2.52% average growth rate. Japan and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 67.86% of the global consumption volume in total.

3-hydroxypyridine has two types, which include pharmaceutical grade 3-hydroxypyridine and industrial grade 3-hydroxypyridine. And each type has application industries relatively. With medical effect in application process of 3-hydroxypyridine, the downstream application industries will need more 3-hydroxypyridine products. So, 3-hydroxypyridine has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance 3-hydroxypyridine through improving technology.

The worldwide market for 3-Hydroxypyridine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the 3-Hydroxypyridine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Koeichem

Huahong

Chengjie

Chunfeng

Lianrun

Yanuo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade



Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2183679

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pesticide Industry

Dyestuff Industry

Others

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire