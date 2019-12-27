AI in Auto Insurance Market Poised for Robust Value CAGR of Over 20.5% Through 2027 – Claim Genius, Clearcover, Microsoft, Nauto and Solaria Labs

AI in Auto Insurance market was valued at US$ 1.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.5 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 20.5% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Artificial intelligence is transforming the face of every industry worldwide owing to its revolutionary capabilities that could substantially affect the performance of a business. In the past few years, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has been one of the largest adopter of artificial intelligence technology. In the current scenario, automotive is also opting for AI. On the other hand, higher disposable income among the individuals, the pattern of procurement of new vehicles is high in the country. Pertaining to the rise in the number of vehicles, several associated technologies and solutions are also increasing rapidly. These factors have positively impacted on the growth of the AI in auto insurance market in the region.

The global auto industry is going through a shift with technological advancements happening in the electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle sector. There are few technology trends where AI can help insurance companies and brokers make profits by integrating technology in their present product and service portfolio. Some of these major trends include behavioral policy pricing, personalization of customer experience & coverage, and customized claim settlement. With increasing number of IoT (internet of Things) enabled devices with various among customers, the opportunity to offer personalized services is growing at a fast pace.

Customized coverage or on-demand insurance is another benefit through which customers get custom coverage for some specific events/items. With the help of virtual claim adjusters and online interfaces, artificial intelligence help customers in settling the claims faster and efficiently. Thus, upcoming applications of artificial intelligence in the auto insurance industry, the AI in auto insurance market is anticipated see tremendous growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Top Leading Market Players:

Ant Financial Services Group CCC Information Services Inc. Claim Genius Clearcover, Inc. GEICO Corporation ICICI Lombard Microsoft Corporation Nauto Progressive Casualty Insurance Company Solaria Labs

Automotive insurance contributes a substantial share in the global insurance industry and it is going through an evolving & challenging phase owing to the integration of advanced technologies in various business processes. Some of the major use cases of artificial intelligence in the insurance industry include chatbots, voicebots, claim assessment, risk assessment, fraud prevention, and policy pricing among many others.

The AI in auto insurance market by offerings is segmented by usage-based insurance, on-demand insurance, and peer-to-peer insurance. The AI stimulates savings for the community of parties including brokers and policyholders and insurance carriers, plugging into existing transformations inside the insurance industry. Cuvva, Trov, and Metromile are some of the companies which are responsible to tackle the complete insurance buying process. The usage-based insurance segment led the AI in auto insurance market, by offerings in 2018.

The global AI in auto insurance market has been segmented on the basis of application into claims assessment, policy pricing, and chatbots. High penetration of internet capabilities has resulted in the development of advanced technologies to save both the time and cost of the parties. The claims assessment led the AI in auto insurance market by application in 2018.

