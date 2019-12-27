Analysis 2019-2025: Market Companies Have Room for Growth Brake Pads

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Brake Pads Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Federal Mogul (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), TRW Automotive (United States), Nisshinbo Group Company (Japan), MAT Holdings (United States), ITT Corporation (United States), Continental Automotive GmbH (ATE) (Germany) etc.

Summary:

Industry Background:

Brake pads are component of disk brake used in automobiles. Brake pads are used to convert kinetic energy to thermal energy through friction. When the brakes are hydraulically functional, the caliper clamps or squeeze the two pads together onto the rotating rotor to slow/stop the automobile. When a brake pad heats up due to interaction with the rotor, it transfers minor quantities of its friction material onto the disc, leaving a dull grey coating on it.This growth is primarily driven by Growing Demand for More Durable and Efficient Brake Pads and Robust growth of Automobile Industry with Growing Global Vehicle Traffic.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Upsurging Adoption of Less Noisy and Durable Ceramic Brake Pads . Major Vendors, such as Federal Mogul (United States) , Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) , TRW Automotive (United States) , Nisshinbo Group Company (Japan) , MAT Holdings (United States) , ITT Corporation (United States) , Continental Automotive GmbH (ATE) (Germany) , Hoenywell (United States) , Acdelco (United States) and Akebono (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 9th November 2018, ForeScout Technologies has acquired a portfolio company of Robert Bosch Venture Capital ‘SecurityMatters’. The respective acquisition of SecurityMatters will help ForeScout Technologies bolster its global leadership position in device visibility and control across the extended enterprise.

Regulatory Insights:

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) Santa Clara Valley Nonpoint Source Pollution Control Program has identified vehicle brake pads as a major contributor of copper in stormwater. The fraction of brake pads currently in use contains an ample amount of copper. When disc brakes are applied to a moving vehicle, a portion of the pad rubs off in the form of dust and enters the environment. The copper-containing dust can enter the Bay via either stormwater or airborne particle deposition. And Thus, Local and regional agencies are reducing copper mass loads to the South San Francisco Bay in accordance with Cease and Desist Orders (CDO) issued by the San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board. The Regional Water Quality Control Board Basin Plan requires that the amount of copper discharged into the Bay be reduced by 57,000 lbs. Per year. This reduction will come from riverine, sanitary sewer, and stormwater sources.”

Market Trend:

Upsurging Adoption of Less Noisy and Durable Ceramic Brake Pads

Brake Pads with Minimal Noise Generation and Maximum Durable

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for More Durable and Efficient Brake Pads

Robust growth of Automobile Industry with Growing Global Vehicle Traffic

Challenges:

Lack of Durability in Brake Pads Requires Continues Product Developments

Introduction to Few Substitutes might hamper the Global Demand

Opportunities:

Increasing Road Traffic across the Globe will create Numerous Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Automobile Spare Parts across the Developing Countries

