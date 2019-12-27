Anticoagulants Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players | Pfizer, Sanofi, Aspen Holdings, Bayer AG

Anticoagulants are used to eradicate the risk of blood clots in the body. The blood clots are formed when platelets stick together and proteins in the blood bind together to form a solid mass. Usually, blood clots play an important role in stopping external bleeding caused by any injury to the skin. The anticoagulants stop the platelets from adhering to one another and clotting proteins from binding together. These are commonly used in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), atrial fibrillation, pulmonary embolism and managing high and adequate risk of stroke. The anticoagulants market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing aging population, RISING investment in R&D in the pharmaceutical sector and the introduction of innovative oral anticoagulants drugs and rising number of mergers & acquisitions of drug manufacturing companies. However, stringent regulations by various governments and risk of side-effects & complications associated with the usage of oral anticoagulants are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– GlaxoSmithKline plc.

– Pfizer Inc.

– Sanofi

– Aspen Holdings

– Bayer AG

– Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

– DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

– Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Novartis AG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Anticoagulants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enteral feeding formulas market with detailed market segmentation by drug class, route of administration, application, distribution channel and geography. The global anticoagulants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enteral feeding formulas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global anticoagulants market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, application and distribution channel. Based on drug class, the market is classified as novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), heparin & low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH), vitamin K antagonist and others. On the basis of route of administration, the market is classified as oral anticoagulant and injectable anticoagulant. On the basis of application, the market is classified as atrial fibrillation & heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE) and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global anticoagulants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The anticoagulants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting anticoagulants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the anticoagulants market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Anticoagulants Market – By Drug Class

1.3.2 Anticoagulants Market – By Route of Administration

1.3.3 Anticoagulants Market – By Application

1.3.4 Anticoagulants Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.5 Anticoagulants Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ANTICOAGULANTS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

Continue…..

