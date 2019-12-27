Asia-Pacific Hotels Market Analytics to 2022: Rooms and Revenue Analytics is a broad level market review of Hotels Market in Asia-Pacific covering 5 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Hotels (establishments that provide paid lodging and full guest services, typically with a continuous staff presence) market have seen moderate change in the recent years and is also expected to evolve in similar fashion in the near future.

In Asia Pacific hotel market, the total number of establishments increased at a CAGR of 4.83% during the period 2013-2017 accounting for 63,616 establishments in 2017. By 2022, the number of establishments are expected to reach 81,234 with a CAGR of 5.01%. During the review period 2013-2017, Luxury hotels are the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 6.80% while Midscale hotels are the slowest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.23%.

The report “Asia-Pacific Hotels Market Analytics to 2022: Rooms and Revenue Analytics” provides deep dive data analytics on wide ranging Hotels business aspects including overall revenue by customer type – Business and Leisure, by type of hotel – Budget, Midscale, Upscale & Luxury, Room & Non-Room Revenues, Number of Establishments & Rooms and Guest In-Flow’s for the period 2013 to 2017 and forecast to 2022.

Furthermore, the report also details out Room Occupancy Rate (percentage of available rooms sold during a given period), Rooms Nights Available – Occupied and Revenue per Room by Hotel Category for the period 2012 to 2021 along with Total Revenues by Hotel Category & Customer Type.

The report acts as an essential tool for companies active or plans to venture in to Asia-Pacific’s Hotels business. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Scope

– Overview of the Hotels business in Asia-Pacific.

– Analysis of the Room Occupancy Rate, Rooms Nights Available and Occupied and total Number of Hotel Establishments & Rooms

– Historic and forecast revenues by Customer type and Hotel Category for the period 2013 through to 2022

– Analytics on Revenue stream – Total Revenue, Room & Non-Room Revenue, Revenue per Available and Occupied Room and Total Revenue per Available Room by Hotel Category & Customer Type.

– Embrace the Market information at category and Segment level for precise marketing plan

– Outline investments on potential growth factors considering actual Market size and future prospects

– Evolve business plans based on forecasts information

