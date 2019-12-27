Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market: In-Depth Research Report 2019 to 2027 With Encrypgen Incorporated, Dnatix Ltd, Shivom Ventures Limited, Geneblockchain, Nebula Genomics, Genomes.Io, And Others

Blockchain in Genomic Data Management report identifies the consumers’ needs and wants to deliver it more sincerely, effectively and efficiently than the competition. Easy to understand research method and employment of excellent tools and techniques make this Blockchain in Genomic Data Management market research report exceptional. The study takes into account drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Clients get fluency with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this Blockchain in Genomic Data Management report for the business growth. Data collection modules with large sample sizes are used to pull together data and perform base year analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Large volumes of genomic data have been generated by the Human Genome Project, which is extensively used by medical and biotechnology research scientists. Also, the improvements in high throughput gene sequencing are helping to accelerate the genome sequencing process at a lower cost. The generation of zettabytes of genome data will be generated in next decade however there is no secured and trusted data management resource that provides seamless data exchange, sharing, and trustworthy storage solution for zettabytes of genomic data. Therefore, it becomes important to develop the technology platform which can handle such large and sensitive data volumes and can be easily accessible to clinicians, physicians, scientists, biopharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders.

The blockchain technology is the most viable option to store, manage, and exchange genomic data. The blockchain uses decentralized information management model, which has proved beneficial to banking and the fintech areas. Cryptocurrencies are one of the biggest achievement for blockchain. It is a significant tool for peer-to-peer transactions without involving a third element to track the exchange process. Biopharmaceutical and genomic research companies can use blockchain to process transactions of genomic data and payment between genomic data providers and their customers. Also, it will further help them in decision-making. Furthermore, recent developments in this domain are showing a promising future for blockchain in healthcare and biotechnology. Developments such as the strategic partnerships between biopharmaceutical players and universities or government organizations and also rising investments by a private investor and venture capitalists.

The report also includes the profiles of key blockchain in genomic data management market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Competitors In Market are Encrypgen Incorporated, Dnatix Ltd, Shivom Ventures Limited, Geneblockchain, Llc., Nebula Genomics, Genomes.Io, 23andme, Inc., Iif Management Company Llc. (Illumina, Inc.), 10x Genomics, Zenome

TOC of Market Report Contains:

Industry Overview

Production Market Analysis

Sales Market Analysis

Consumption Market Analysis

Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Major Type of Analysis

Major Organization Size Analysis

Industry Chain Analysis

Global and Regional Market Forecast

Major Manufacturers Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

And More…

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blockchain in genomic data management market with detailed market segmentation by service type, application, and geography. The global blockchain in genomic data management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blockchain in genomic data management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type ( B2B Business Model, B2C Business Model, C2B Business Model ); Application ( Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Data Owners, Others ), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

