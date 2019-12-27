Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2018 – 2028

The global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The business intelligence study of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market report?

Learn the behavior pattern of every Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market share and why?

What strategies are the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market by the end of 2029?

key players in the global cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market followed by Western Europe and North America region. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China which is expected to be the first country to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X). Also, the demand for cellular vehicle-to-everything in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as this region has emerged as a hub for automotive production and it caters to the growing demand for the automobile in the market. Increase in demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are the factors driving the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

In July 2018, 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and PSA Group collaborated with Qualcomm and Savari showcased the live demonstration of C-V2X direct communication technology which is operating across vehicles from multiple automakers. This demonstration presented road safety and traffic efficiency benefits of using C-V2X for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity to traffic signals and traffic management centers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Segments

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Technology

Value Chain of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market includes

North America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Middle East and Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

