Dried Food Market: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future Leading Key Players General Mills Inc., Unilever Group, Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as General Mills Inc. (United States), Nissin Food Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Unilever Group (United Kingdom), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Ting Hsin International Group (Taiwan) etc.

Dried food is a method of food preservation in which food is dried (dehydrated or desiccated). Drying prevents the growth of bacteria, mold, and yeasts through the removal of water. There is various technologies are used for the food drying process including sun drying, hot drying , spray drying and others. Spray dried food products holds no moisture which supports in preventing the growth of microorganisms in these products coupled with extending the shelf life of these food products. Thus, rising use of spray drying technology will help to boost global dried food market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sunsweet Growers (United States) , General Mills Inc. (United States) , Nissin Food Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan) , Unilever Group (United Kingdom) , Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan) , Ting Hsin International Group (Taiwan) , House Foods Corp (Japan) , Kraft Foods Inc. (United States) , Nestle S.A. (Switzerland) and Drytech Industries (Industry).

Market Trend:

High Demand of Dried Meat

Increasing Demand for Ready-To-Eat Snack Foods

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand of Seasonal Products

Rising Demand of Food Manufacturers for Preserving Food Product for Longer Period

Growing Concern and Awareness among Buyers

Opportunities:

Advancement of New Technology Such As Spray Dried

Increasing Opportunities in Bakery Industry, Snacks Industry and Confectionery

Major Market Developments:

On April 23rd, 2018, a Japanese food and food product provider NISSIN FOODS CO., LTD. Has formed a join venture with KAGOME CO., LTD. To form an agreement to sell vegetables and beverages in Hongkong and Macau. The company has announced a business plan 2021 which will encourage the organization in actively pursuing business opportunities overseas.

On 15th January 2019, general mills, Fiber One is expanding its cereal portfolio has launch Fiber One Strawberries and Vanilla Clusters. Made with steel cut oats, vanilla clusters and delicious, real strawberries, this new variety is a tasty way for consumers to increase their fiber intake.

Target Audience:

Dried Food Manufactures , Dried Food Supplier/ Distributor , Technology Developers , Industry Association , Private and Government Research Organizations , Government Regularity Bodies and Others

The following are the major objectives of the study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Dried Food market on the basis of product [Dehydrated Meat , Dry Fruit , Dry Vegetable , Dehydrated Dairy products and Others] , application [], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Dried Food market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Dried Food industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Dried Food market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dried Food Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Dried Food Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Dried Food Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Dried Food Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Dried Food Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Dried Food Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

