Drug Abuse Testing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Key Players Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (Abbott), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, OraSure Technologies, UCP Biosciences, MEDACX Ltd And Others

Drug Abuse Testing report not only provides market segmentation in the most-detailed pattern but also conducts thorough analysis of patents and major market players to provide a competitive landscape. The Drug Abuse Testing report takes into account all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for our clients. Major aspects of this study include primary research, bench marking studies, secondary research, company profiles, competitive intelligence & reporting, syndicated research, data collection, data processing and analysis, survey design, and survey programming. Further, the Drug Abuse Testing market report also reviews key players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies.

A market research study of this Drug Abuse Testing report help businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to take up to outshine the rivals. This Drug Abuse Testing market report searches and analyses data which are relevant to marketing problems. This market report leads to systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding for the purpose of decision-making and control in the marketing of goods and services. By completely understanding client’s requirements and following them strictly, this Drug Abuse Testing market research report has been structured.

Get the inside scope of the Sample report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001303/

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global drug abuse testing market expected to be US$ 5,783.71 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 9,393.17 Mn by 2027.



Key Competitors In Market are Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (Abbott), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., UCP Biosciences, MEDACX Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Wondfo, DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA, American Screening Corporation, Inc, Mercedes Medical, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc., Omega Laboratories, Inc., Laboratorio Sodré.

Market Insights

Increasing Consumption of Illicit Drugs

Illicit drugs, including cocaine, amphetamines, heroin, hallucinogens are substances that can inhibit the central nervous system and also cause hallucinogenic effects. The National Household Survey on Drug Abuse (NSDUH) is a primary source of information on the patterns, prevalence, and consequences of alcohol, illegal drug use, and abuse in the general U.S.

As per statistics provided by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), approximately 19.7 million American adults (above 12 years of age) have faced a substance use disorder in 2017. According to SAMHSAM, marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drug in the United States. The laws regarding the use of marijuana have changed in several countries over the past decades. Marijuana classified as a Schedule I drug that is considered as having a high potential for drug abuse that has no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States yet. Almost 38% of the adult population in the U.S. have battled an illegal drug use disorder during the year 2017. Other than illicit drugs, the consumption of alcohol has observed among the individuals in the country. Nearly 74% of adults suffering from a substance use disorder in 2017 also struggled with an alcohol use disorder.

Across the United States, the increasing consumption of marijuana has a public health impact on local and state communities. As in results, people meeting the diagnostic standards for abuse or dependence on marijuana, which is the second leading factor for which people receive drug treatment (behind alcohol). As per the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, the consequences of marijuana use have placed a substantial strain on the U.S. health care system. Therefore, owing to the factors mentioned above, the market for drug abuse testing is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period.

TOC of Market Report Contains:

Industry Overview

Production Market Analysis

Sales Market Analysis

Consumption Market Analysis

Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Major Type of Analysis

Major Organization Size Analysis

Industry Chain Analysis

Global and Regional Market Forecast

Major Manufacturers Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

And More…

Market segmentation:

Drug Abuse Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Rapid Testing Devices, Analyzers and Consumables); Sample Type (Blood, Urine, Saliva and Other Sample Types); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Forensic Laboratories) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Click to buy full report with all description: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001303/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.

We understand syndicated reports may not meet precise research requirements of all our clients. We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire