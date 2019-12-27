Earthing Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (MS Flat, CI Flat, GI Wire); End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

It is a set of equipment that is connected through a grounding grid to the electrical appliance to prevent electric shocks. Earthing is used to decrease the risk of electric shock from current leaking from uninsulated parts or devices that drive the growth of the earthing equipment market. Rapid urbanization is increasing demand for earthing solution that propels the growth of the earthing equipment market. Rising the consumer electronics industry is also fueling the growth of the market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Earthing is the process of transfer the electricity directly to the earth plate by low resistance electric cables; hence it provides operational safety. Rising construction activity fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, the use of earthing ensures the safety mandates laid by the government that boost the demand for the earthing equipment market. Expansion of the industrial sector and rising commercialization in the emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, and among others are expected to drive the growth of the market.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report also includes the profiles of key earthing equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ABB, Ltd

Alstom SA

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Harger Lightning & Grounding

Kingsmill Industries UK Ltd

Schneider Electric S.E.

Toshiba Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting earthing equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the earthing equipment market in these regions.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Earthing Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the earthing equipment industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview earthing equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product, end-user, and geography. The global earthing equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading earthing equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the earthing equipment market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global earthing equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user. On the basis of product the market is segmented as MS flat, CI flat, GI wire. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global earthing equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The earthing equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

