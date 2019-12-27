Electronic Gaming Machines (EGM) Market – Global Industry Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development 2019-2025



The global Electronic Gaming Machines (EGM) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Gaming Machines (EGM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Gaming Machines (EGM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sega

Microsoft

PlayStation

Sony

Tai Rely

Nintendo

I-dong

Timetop

Subor

Alien technology

Uniscom

JXD

WINYSON

THRUSTMASTER

BLACK HORNS

BETOP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Poker EGMs

TV EGMs

Large-scale EGMs



Segment by Application

TV Games

ARC Games

Poket Games

PC Games

