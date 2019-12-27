Exciting Results 2019 by Electronic Glass Market| SAGE Electrochromics, Inc., ChromoGenics AB, RavenBrick LLC

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Electronic Glass Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as SAGE Electrochromics, Inc. (United States), ChromoGenics AB (Sweden), RavenBrick LLC (United States), Asahi Glass Company, Inc. (Japan), Gentex Corporation (United States), Econtrol-Glas (Germany), Guardian Industries Corp. (United States) etc.

Electronic glass is a kind of a smart glass that changes its transparency, when a voltage is passed through it. The glass changes its transparency to opaque or translucent depending on the voltage applied to the electronic glass. This electronic glass is used in non-residential buildings such as offices, hospitals, and hotels everywhere the world. This glass is extremely efficient in energy conservation, and doesn’t enable excess heat to enter the room, therefore keeping the area cooler throughout the summer and cutting the cost of air conditioning. This is done by reflecting back the light falling within the glass and keeping the room cooler.This growth is primarily driven by Privacy Whenever Required, Control, And Energy Efficacy , Rapid Technological Developments and Growing Automotive Industry across the Globe.

Major Players, such as SAGE Electrochromics, Inc. (United States) , ChromoGenics AB (Sweden) , RavenBrick LLC (United States) , Asahi Glass Company, Inc. (Japan) , Gentex Corporation (United States) , Econtrol-Glas (Germany) , Guardian Industries Corp. (United States) , PPG Industries (Netherland) , View, Inc. (United States) , NSG Group (United Kingdom) , XinYi Glass (China) and Corning Incorporated (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

On Nov. 13, 2018, View, Inc., the leader in dynamic glass, has announced it is developing several transformative smart building solutions to further accelerate its vision of creating delightful human environments that are more intelligent, personalized and connected than ever before.

• Privacy Whenever Required, Control, And Energy Efficacy

• Rapid Technological Developments

• Growing Automotive Industry across the Globe

• Development of Technology

