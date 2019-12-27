Fortified Wine Market by Growing Demand, Development Trends, End User, Geography and Opportunities Analysis 2023

Fortified wine is considered to be a special wine that is fortified with the presence of additional alcohol that has been added to the base wine during the process of fermentation to bring the average alcohol content up to around seventeen to eighteen percent.

The Global Fortified Wine market report provides data covering market competition, production, revenue, export, import, supply, consumption, market overview, market analysis by applications and market effect factors analysis.

The global 'Fortified Wine' market analysis is based on market segmentations, business models, market forecasts, and many more.

Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vermouth

Port Wine

Sherry

Marsala Wine

Madeira Wine

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-trade

Specialist Retailers

Retail Stores

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Fortified Wine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The vermouth segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Vermouth is favored by the consumers due to its low content of alcohol and it is comparatively healthy. Factors such as the increasing health consciousness and innovative content will contribute to the growth of the fortified wine market in this industry segment.

Europe which includes France Germany, Italy witnessed to capture the largest market share due to the rising consumption of fortified wine among the population. Asia Pacific region which includes China, India, and Japan showed a significant growth due to the presence of emerging economies like China and India. Moreover increase in the use of new technologies and continuous research and development among the manufacturers to innovate newer methods to produce fortified wine are the prime drivers of the global fortified wine market in all these regions.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the fortified wine market. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the growth of the organized retail sector in developed and developing economies. The number of supermarkets and hypermarkets is constantly increasing and this will in turn, boost the sales of fortified wine through this distribution channel.

