Global Exterior Doors Market Research Report | Top Key Players- ASSA ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN Holding, Marvin Doors & Windows, Pella Corporation, Masonite, VKR, etc

Exterior Doors Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The exterior doors market was valued at $65,327 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $107,954 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.The exterior doors market has been witnessing a significant growth over the past few years, owing to rise in new construction activities and surge in home remodeling expenditures. Growth in residential and nonresidential construction activities and surge in consumer expenditure on home improvement are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Exterior doors are considered as the focal point of a building facade; hence, various materials are used to provide innovative and interesting designs to modify the visual appeal of the building. Materials that are commonly used to manufacture exterior doors include wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, vinyl, and fiberglass. Wood is the one of the most commonly preferred materials used for manufacturing exterior doors. the wooden doors are the most preferred material for exterior doors as they possess thermal insulation attributes and also provide an architectural appeal to the building.

The exterior doors market is segmented by door type, material, mechanism, and end user. Based on door type, the exterior door market is classified into Panel doors, Bypass doors, Bifold doors, Pocket doors, and others. By material, the exterior doors market is categorized into wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, fiberglass, and vinyl. By end user , the exterior doors market is classified into residential and non-residential. The exterior doors market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa).

Major Key Players:

Leading players profiled in the report include ASSA ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Marvin Doors & Windows Inc., Pella Corporation, Masonite, VKR, Atrium Corporation, Bayer Built Inc., ETO Doors, JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd..

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the exterior doors market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global exterior doors market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

