Global Fuel Cells Market 2019 By Top-Companies, Application, Investment, Development, Opportunities, Revenue & Forecast 2023

A fuel cell is an electrochemical cell that converts the chemical energy from a fuel into electricity through an electrochemical reaction of hydrogen fuel with oxygen or another oxidizing agent.

Top Players:

Panasonic

Toshiba

Siemens

Fuji Electric

POSCO ENERGY

Bloom Energy

JX Nippon

FuelCell Energy

Ballard Power

Plug Power

Doosan PureCell America

Altergy

SOLIDpower

Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type, covers

KW

1-4 KW

4 KW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Industrial

Other

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Fuel Cells in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The transport segment accounted for the majority market share of fuel cell market. The rising deployment of fuel cell electric vehicles will drive the growth prospects for the fuel cell technology market in the transport segment for the next four years.

In terms of geography, the Americas contributed the majority of share toward the market. However, the APAC region is expected to lead the fuel cell technology market during the forecasted period.

