Hand Tools Market Update Increasing Investment is Expected to Boost Market Growth

Hand tools is an umbrella term for instruments such as hammers, pliers, cutters, screwdrivers, saws, and wrenches that are not powered by electricity. Hand tools are employed in activities such as chiseling, chopping, and forging across the manufacturing, automotive, construction, and household sectors.This growth is primarily driven by The growth of the Aerospace Sector , Increase in the Number of Huge Manufacturing Plants and Industries Worldwide , Mounting Automotive Maintenance and Repair Activities Worldwide and Increasing DIY (Do It Yourself) Approach across the Globe.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Strategic Alliances among Vendors. Major Manufacturers, such as Akar Auto Industries Limited (India) , Apex Tool Group, LLC (United States) , Snap-on Incorporated (United States) , Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (United States) , Techtronic Industries Company Limited (China) , Channellock, Inc. (United States) , JK Files Limited (India) , Kennametal Inc. (United States) , Klein Tools, Inc. (United States) and Wera Tools (Germany) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

On 4 Feb 2019, Klein Tools, the premier hand tool brand among U.S. electricians, announced the acquisition of the Wattmaster and Alco brands, based in Carrum Downs, a suburb of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s hand tool offerings across Australia and other regions.

Market Trend:

• Strategic Alliances among Vendors

Market Drivers:

• The growth of the Aerospace Sector

• Increase in the Number of Huge Manufacturing Plants and Industries Worldwide

• Mounting Automotive Maintenance and Repair Activities Worldwide

• Increasing DIY (Do It Yourself) Approach across the Globe

Challenges:

• Safety Concerns Associated With Hand Tools

Opportunities:

• Emerging Demand from Economies

• Growing Automotive & Construction Industry Worldwide

