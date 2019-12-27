Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market to Exhibit Steadfast Expansion by 2027 With IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, iCarbonX, Next IT Corp., CloudMedx, Atomwise, Zephyr Health And Others

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. This market research report offers CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019-2027 for the market. With the help of market intelligence, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and aid companies make critical bottom-line decisions. The market research data included in this Healthcare Artificial Intelligence report is analysed and foretasted using market statistical and coherent models. This quality report is structured with full commitment and transparency in research about Healthcare industry.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creation of unique systems using algorithms and software that can perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. Artificial intelligence comprises integration of several technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. Artificial intelligence is used in healthcare for approximation of human cognition and analysis of complex medical and diagnostic imaging data.

Artificial intelligence has revolutionized the healthcare industry by designing treatment plans, medication management, assisting in repetitive tasks, and drug discovery. Increasing adoption of precision medicine has made enabled simplicity of management and cost reduction. Increasing application in genomics research coupled with incremental innovation in robotic personal digital assistants boost industry growth.

The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare artificial intelligence market players along with their SWOT analysis and growth strategies.

Some of the key players influencing the market are IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, iCarbonX, Next IT Corp., CloudMedx Inc., Atomwise Inc., Zephyr Health Inc., Deep Genomics Inc., and Medtronic.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare artificial intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, application and end user. The global healthcare artificial intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, and Context Aware Processing), Application (Robot-assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis, and Others), and End User (Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, Patient, and Payer) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

