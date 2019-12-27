Imaging Flow Cytometry Market – Global Industry Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Technologies & Future Trends with Forecast 2019-2025

Imaging flow cytometry allows instant access to all aspects of cell phenotype and morphology.It can simultaneously capture up to 12 images of each cell or object, including bright field, scattering and multiple fluorescent images, at rates up to 5,000 objects per second, with high photon sensitivity.
The global Imaging Flow Cytometry market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Imaging Flow Cytometry market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Imaging Flow Cytometry in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Imaging Flow Cytometry in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Imaging Flow Cytometry market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Imaging Flow Cytometry market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Luminex Corporation
Danaher Corporation
Merck Group
Coriolis Pharma
Sysmex
Agilent Technologies
Apogee
Thermo Fisher
Stratedigm
Miltenyi Biotec
Imaging Flow Cytometry market size by Type
12K High Resolution
6K High Resolution
Imaging Flow Cytometry market size by Applications
Academic & Research Institutes
Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Imaging Flow Cytometry market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Imaging Flow Cytometry market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Imaging Flow Cytometry companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Imaging Flow Cytometry submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
