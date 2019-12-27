Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 511.2 Mn By The End Of 2026

A P-type glycol ether derivative, Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) is used widely used as a solvent and surface adherent in semiconductor and electronics industry—in the form of inks, coatings and cleaners. As per a recent market outlook by Persistence Market Research, the global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate market is estimated register a slow-moving CAGR of 3.8% between 2018 and 2026, touching a market valuation of US$ 511.2 Mn by 2026. PMR’s report assays key dynamics of the global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate market including various trends, drivers, restrains, and opportunities shaping the market. Most importantly, PMR has analyzed the worldwide demand and supply situation of PGMEA.

The purity level of PGMEA mostly defines its application in different industries. PGMEA with 98 – 99% purity is generally used for used as solvents for paints, coatings, varnishes, cleaners and lacquers. While more than 99% purity PGMEA is mainly used in electronic industry. PGMEA with 98-99% purity is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunity between 2016 and 2026. On the other hand, PGMEA with more than 99% lies in the high growth-low value segment and is expected to tilt towards high growth-moderate value over the forecast period.

“Although, Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate offers many advantages, issues pertaining to storage and transportation of PGMEA are mostly hindering its adoption. PGE requires safe production and handling as it highly inflammable with low flash points of 45 °C. Under transportation regulations, PGMEA is classified as highly hazardous”, Principal Analyst, Chemicals Industry, Persistence Market Research

High Demand from Paints and Coatings Industry to Drive the Global PGMEA Market, Electronic Industry to Report Augmented PGMEA Demand

The paints and coating industry is expected to witness increased adoption of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate in the coming years, where pigments are used as solvents for achieving the desired properties. The electronic industry is also likely to benefit from the PGMEA adoption, globally. Moreover, expanding construction activities across the globe will propel the paints and coatings market, further driving the adoption of PGMEA. Paints and coatings in the automotive industry, too has represented high growth in the recent years.

Since, PGMEA coatings provide high insulation resistance characteristics to electronics components and products, in turn, maintaining the quality and longevity of the products, demand for propylene glycol methyl ether acetate is expected to propel in the coming years, in the electronics industry. Additionally, advancing technological innovations in the electronics industry and growing trends pertaining to miniaturization and use of high density Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), are expected to drive PGMEA consumption through 2026, globally.

Lastly, growing demand for agrochemical application will also drive PGMEA consumption, owing to its use as a solvent during the formulations of fertilizers, pesticides, biocides, and insecticides. Further, increasing global trend towards organic farming, propylene glycol methyl ether acetate consumption is likely to elevate, owing to its non-toxic nature.

PGMEA Market to Witness Cost Pressure Owing to Tipping PGMEA Supply

In the wake of planned and unplanned outages in the propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market, has resulted in skewed supply-demand scenario, creating an upward pressure on price. A major contributing to the shortage of PGMEA is the shutdown of Royal Dutch Shell Plc refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands. This created an uncertain supply scenario of PGMEA in the European Market, in addition to creating pressure on other companies to meet the growing demand

Tailor-Made Products and Capacity Expansion to Remain Key Forward Market Strategy

Since, PGMEA is used in several end-use industries, its application is mostly defined by the properties and characteristics it possesses. Key manufacturers have been focusing on improving the product mix and providing customized end products to cater to industry-specific requirements. The electronic industry that is moving towards components miniaturization requires tailored products with particular properties and higher qualities. In the wake of ongoing competition among PGMEA manufacturers, especially in the European regions, production capacities expansion is the key strategy adopted by manufacturers to solidify their position in the PGMEA market, in addition to catering to the increasing worldwide demand of PGMEA.

