Robot Vacuum Cleaners Market to Develop New Growth Story: Emerging Segments is the Key Irobot, Neato Robotics, Dyson Ltd., Maytronics Ltd.

Robot vacuum cleaners, also called robovacs, are autonomous device (robot), used in numerous household and industrial applications for cleaning floors, pool, windows and others. Approximately 31 million robots will be helping household applications across the globe by 2019, according to International Federation of Robotics. In the current scenario, top players are continuously focusing on manufacturing of small & compact size robot and also change the shape from circle to square type to cleaning batter. Increasing demand for advanced automated household appliances which contribute to reducing human efforts is helping in the expansion of the very marketThis growth is primarily driven by Changing Lifestyles and Busy Work-Schedules in Both Developing and Developed Economies , Rising Technological Advancements in Robot Vacuum Cleaner and The Growth of Industrialization in Emerging Nations.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Surging Demand for Automatic Robot Vacuum Cleaner . Major Players, such as Irobot (United States) , Neato Robotics (United States), Dyson Ltd. (United Kingdom) , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) , Maytronics Ltd. (Israel) , Metapo Inc. (United States) , Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) , LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea) , Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and Miele & Cie. KG (Germany) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

In August 2018, Neato Robotics, a leader in intelligent robots for the home, has launched two new robot vacuums such as the Botvac D4 and D6 Connected join their flagship Botvac D7 Connected, revamping company’s product line-up head to toe

Market Trend:

Surging Demand for Automatic Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Increasing Integration with Artificial Intelligence and High Investment in R&D

Market Drivers:

Changing Lifestyles and Busy Work-Schedules in Both Developing and Developed Economies

Rising Technological Advancements in Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The Growth of Industrialization in Emerging Nations

Challenges:

Robot Vacuum Cleaner is Expensive and Low Battery Life

Opportunities:

Rising Concerns Regarding Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities Worldwide

Increasing Labor Cost in Developing Countries Including China, India, Japan and Other

