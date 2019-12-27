‘Robust Growth Visible’ for Crowdfunding Market, Research Says

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Crowdfunding Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Gofundme (United States), Indiegogo (United States), Kickstarter (United States), Patreon (United States), CircleUp (United States), Angel List (United States) etc.

Crowdfunding is also called “online fundraising”, “peer-to-peer fundraising, or “social media fundraising”. It is a process of funding a project by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, via the internet. It is a form of crowdsourcing as well as alternative finance. Additionally, it is a method of raising capital through the mutual effort of friends, family, clients, and single investors. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Gofundme (United States) , Indiegogo (United States) , Kickstarter (United States) , Patreon (United States) , CircleUp (United States) , Angel List (United States) , RocketHub (United States) , Dragon Innovation (United States) , YouCaring (United States) and CrowdRise (United States).

Market Trend:

High Adoption Due to Use of Pre-Sell a Product

Growing Use of Social Media

Market Drivers:

Rising Dependency Due to fast Way to Finding Finance

Adoption Due to Free Cost Marketing Tool

Challenges:

Risk of Leaking Valuable Information

Opportunities:

Increasing Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Major Market Developments:

On 5th April 2018, GoFundMe, the world’s largest social fundraising platforms have acquired biggest rival YouCaring.

On 17th Jan 2018, Angle List, largest crowdfunding platform from the United States and Start-up community has launched ‘Syndicates For India’, it is service that allows individual investors to pool in money and invest in larger rounds in Indian as well as United States companies.

Target Audience:

Crowdfunding Service Provider , Industry Association , Private and Government Research Organizations , Government Regularity Bodies and Others

The following are the major objectives of the study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Crowdfunding market on the basis of product [Peer-to-peer (P2P) Lending , Reward-based , Equity Investment , Donation and Other] , application [Entrepreneurship , Social Cause , Movies & Theater , Technology , Publishing and Other], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Crowdfunding market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Crowdfunding industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Crowdfunding market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Crowdfunding Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Crowdfunding Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Crowdfunding Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Crowdfunding Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Crowdfunding Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Crowdfunding Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

