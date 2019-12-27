Saccharin Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2020 | Players Profiled PMC Specialties Group, Salvi Chemicals, Productos Aditivos

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Saccharin Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as PMC Specialties Group (United States), Salvi Chemicals (India), Productos Aditivos (Spain), Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation (KISCO) (Korea), Shree Vardayini Chemical Ind. Pvt. Ltd. (India) etc.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

Saccharin is a sweet test compound generally used in food products such as candies, cookies, drinks, and medicines. It is used as a substitute for sugar. It is about 300–400 times as sweet as sucrose but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, particularly at high concentrations. Initially couple of decades ago, due to upsurging side effects of saccharin, it was banned in number of region with increasing technological developments the saccharin market will project significant demand over the forecasting years. The market study is being classified by Type (Insoluble Saccharin and Soluble Saccharin), by Application (Food & Beverage , Pharmaceuticals , Daily Chemical and Other) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

PMC Specialties Group (United States) , Salvi Chemicals (India) , Productos Aditivos (Spain) , Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation (KISCO) (Korea) , Shree Vardayini Chemical Ind. Pvt. Ltd. (India) , Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. (India) , Aviditya Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (India) , PT. Batang Alum Industrie (Indonesia) , Tianjin Changjie Chemical Co. Ltd (China) and Tianjin North Food Co. Ltd. (China) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemicals ltd. (China) , Shanghai Fortune Chemical Co. Ltd. (China) , Spirochem Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. (India) and D K Pharma Chem. Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Market Drivers:

Increasing use of Sachharin in the Pharmaceutical Sector to Combat with Drugs Tastes

Growing Restrictions of Calories or Carbohydrate Intake for Diabetic Patients

Market Trend:

Increasing Demand for LCS (Low Calorie Sugars)

Changing Dietary Preferences of Consumer and Increasing Health Consciousness

Restraints:

Bitter or Metallic Taste of Saccharin When Used at High Concentration

Side Effects or Allergic Reaction on Consumption such as Diarrhea, Headache, Breathing and Skin Problems

Opportunities:

Upsurging Prevalence of Obesity and Diabetes and Growing Technological Advancements in Saccharin Production to Minimize the Side Effects

According to FDA’s Code of Federal Regulations Title 21, “The food additives saccharin, ammonium saccharin, calcium saccharin, and sodium saccharin may be safely used as sweetening agents in food in accordance with the condition such as; if the substitution for nutritive sweeteners is for a valid special dietary purpose and is in accord with current special dietary food regulations and policies or if the use or intended use is for an authorized technological purpose other than calorie reduction”

On December 7th, 2018, a leading company in the Korean dye industry “KISCO” which has been expanding its activities to various other business fields, has been awarded by the Ministry of Resources the top prize recognizing 100 million USD in exports.

Key Target Audience:

Saccharin Manufacturers

Saccharin Distributors and Traders

Saccharin Upstream and Downstream Buyers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Relative Industry

Others

