Solid State Relay Market Significant Demand Foreseen by 2024| Carlo Gavazzi, Omron Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology

Definition:

A (SSR) solid-state relay is an electronic switching device that switches on or off when a tiny low external voltage is applied across its control terminals. It comprises a sensor which response to an appropriate input, a solid-state electronic switching device which switches power to the load circuitry, and a coupling mechanism to enable the control signal to activate this switch without mechanical parts. The relay could also be designed to switch either AC or DC to the load. It serves the same function as an electromechanical relay, however, has no moving parts.

Major Players in Solid State Relay Market Include,

Carlo Gavazzi (Switzerland),Omron Corporation (Japan) ,Vishay Intertechnology (United States) ,Crydom, Inc. (United States) ,Omega Engineering (United States) ,Broadcom Inc. (United States) ,Fujitsu (Japan) ,Rockewell Automation (United States),Anacon Electronics Sales (United States) ,Celduc Relays (France)

On the basis of geographical regions, the Global Solid State Relay Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Panel Mount, DIN Rail Mount, PCB Mount), Application (Industrial Automation, Building Equipment, Industrial OEM, Energy and Infrastructure, Automotive & Infrastructure, Medical, Food & Beverages), Voltage Rating (AC SSR, DC SSR), Current Rating (Low (0â€“20a), Medium (20â€“50a), High (50a & Above))

Market Drivers

Growing Digitization and Automation in the Consumer Electronics Industry

Increasing Modernization of Electric Vehicles to Drive Solid State Relay Market

Long Operating Life, Low Noise While Operating, Small Size, and Less Maintenance of SSR

Market Challenges

Higher Cost Price of SSR than EMR

