Spirit Glass Packaging Market to Grow at +7.6% CAGR | Owens-Illinois, Inc., Stölzle Glass Group, Saverglass Group, Vetropack Holding Ltd, Vidrala

The global spirit glass packaging market accounted to US$ 7,540.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14,388.8 Mn by 2027.

Europe accounted for the largest market share in the global spirit glass packaging market. The growth of the spirit glass packaging market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising spending power of the customers and higher demand for spirit products in the country. Moreover, a significant shift in the customer’s interest in new and innovative glass packaging products will continue to drive the Europe spirit glass packaging market.

Consumers are looking for sustainable packaging options to reduce the environmental impact. Glass is a sustainable and fully recyclable packaging material which provides environmental benefits such as contributing to mitigating climate change and saving natural resources. Thus, glass spirit packaging is preferred by the spirit and other alcohol beverage manufacturers. Furthermore, the production of spirit is enhanced over the past few years. These factors provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the spirit glass packaging market players.



Leading Spirit Glass Packaging Market Players:

Allied Glass Containers Ltd

Ardagh Group

Bruni Glass S.P.A

Gerresheimer AG

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Stölzle Glass Group

Saverglass Group

Vetropack Holding Ltd

Vidrala

Vetreria Etrusca S.p.A.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

An exclusive Spirit Glass Packaging market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Spirit Glass Packaging Market By Product Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Spirit Glass Packaging market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Spirit Glass Packaging market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Spirit Glass Packaging market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition and new product launch were observed as the most adopted strategies in Global spirit glass packaging market. Few of the recent developments in the Europ spirit glass packaging market are listed below:

2018: Indianapolis, one of Nashville’s craft beer pioneers, Linus Hall, Founder/Owner of Yazoo Brewing collaborated with Ardagh Group to design a commemorative beer bottle that will premiere during the 2018 Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) in Nashville.

2019: Berlin Packaging, acquired Verrerie Calvet, a packaging supplier strategically located in Aimargues, France, the heart of Southern France’s food region. Verrerie Calvet brings extensive experience in packaging for wine, spirits, olive oil, and gourmet seasonings, marinades and sauces.

2019: Ardagh Group developed its latest evolution of the 75cl bottle, featuring a tapered body with a generously curved shoulder, a rounded ‘smile’ on the neck and an ‘eyebrow’ on the body to emphasize the brand’s re-styled labelling.

Also, key Spirit Glass Packaging market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Spirit Glass Packaging Market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Spirit Glass Packaging Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

